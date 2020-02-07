Finally got my first Fox Body - 1988 GT

DudeStang

DudeStang

Member
Apr 30, 2017
9
1
13
I've wanted a fox body for a long time. The first Mustang I ever rode in was a fox body. The first Mustang I ever drove was a fox body. I’ve been a huge fan of these cars since I was a teenager and always wanted to own one. I also wanted a project car that I could tinker with and build up and mod and learn on.

I spent the past few weeks trying to track down a reasonably priced fox body. I negotiated a sale on a 1988 GT but at the last minute the seller decided he wanted to keep the car. I tried to buy a 1990 LX and again the seller decided he was going to keep the car. I tried to buy a 1992 GT and basically told the seller I would pay asking price and then he stopped responding to my emails.

Convinced the universe was conspiring against me, I was about to take a break for a while but came across a couple more options. I checked out this 1988 GT and made an offer a couple of weeks ago. Finally picked the car up last weekend. She definitely needs some work but she runs strong and is a lot of fun to drive. Looks good in the garage next to my 2014 GT.
:)
:)

Be prepared for a :poo: load of threads/questions as I get started working on this thing, lol.

IMG-5046.JPGIMG-5047.JPGIMG-5073b.jpgIMG-5105.JPGIMG-5121b.jpg
 

  • Sponsors(?)


DudeStang

DudeStang

Member
Apr 30, 2017
9
1
13
BlakeusMaximus said:
Nice ride man. I have a white 88 GT myself. What does the car need? What are your plans for it?
Click to expand...
Thanks man. I actually spent some time reading one of your threads the other day about getting your car all painted and fixed up. Your car looks great. It really made me realize how much more money I need for a true, epic project, lol.

Right now, it's got an oil leak but I haven't pinpointed the source. The car is at my house which I'm usually only at on weekends. I should have some time to poke around and get a better sense of what the car needs this weekend. The interior is in really good shape for the car being as old as it is so I will probably leave that mostly as is. The exterior needs some work, probably needs a new rear bumper cover, and also needs some paint touch up on parts of the roof and front bumper. I'm planning to document my work (and learning process) on the car through videos on my youtube channel. I'll probably do a little video next week to highlight all the things that need to be fixed or replaced before I start fixing or replacing them.

The only mods that I can see are a K&N intake (I might put the stock intake on, try to sell that one, and then get something that actually puts the filter outside of the engine bay. It's still speed density and I don't know if I'll go all crazy with the engine since it's pretty fun to drive as is and I also have my 2014 GT which is plenty fun too. I'd like to do some upgrades to the brakes and suspension, get an extra set of wheels and tires, and get some seat time at a road course.

I've done work on my 2014 but not anything super crazy or technically difficult. I think since this is a second car and typically going to be driven on weekends, I will be less scared to try some more challenging work on it, if that makes sense.

The first video is up on my channel (my wife did all the recording and editing). If you don't want to listen to me blab about my love for fox bodies, you can skip forward to the 4:26 mark and see the best feature of the car so far :nice:

 
D

DSB88GT

Active Member
Nov 6, 2016
169
39
38
47
I have an 88 GT that is pretty much all stock...love it. My son has '14 GT, so I understand that will satisfy your need for power. The difference between the Fox and S197 is night and day! Anyway, look forward to your posts and following your YouTube channel.
 
  • Like
Reactions: DudeStang
Potomus Pete

Potomus Pete

Is there a trick , or does my wife just hold it
Mar 7, 2019
444
147
53
55
Sarasota Florida
Good car. I wish I had that hood my favorite aftermarket style. Looks like the paint is good . Nobody ever says how much they paid for these good ones.
 
  • Like
Reactions: DudeStang
DudeStang

DudeStang

Member
Apr 30, 2017
9
1
13
DSB88GT said:
I have an 88 GT that is pretty much all stock...love it. My son has '14 GT, so I understand that will satisfy your need for power. The difference between the Fox and S197 is night and day! Anyway, look forward to your posts and following your YouTube channel.
Click to expand...
Thanks man! That's pretty cool that you and your son also have those two cars. I will definitely be bugging you and Blakeus for suggestions and input on the fox body.

Driving the 2014 is definitely a different experience than the 88 but I have to say, I've been really impressed with the low end or "off the line" feel of the 88. Maybe its seat of the pants, or the fact that the 88 is a lot lighter, or a combination, but it was pretty surprising. My 2014 is a six speed with factory 3.31s and most of my modifications are in the suspension but it's plenty fun even with stock horsepower. :D
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
J Electrical finally got my head lights SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
79 Fox Fox Finally got my Fox running! 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 0
The Shape I FINALLY got another FOX!!!! 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 9
EPIK Finally got my 1st Fox!!! 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 20
S finally got the fox ive been looking at for 2 months 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 42
Similar threads
Electrical finally got my head lights
Fox Finally got my Fox running!
I FINALLY got another FOX!!!!
Finally got my 1st Fox!!!
finally got the fox ive been looking at for 2 months
Top Bottom