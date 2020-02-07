Finally got my first Fox Body - 1988 GT

BlakeusMaximus said: Nice ride man. I have a white 88 GT myself. What does the car need? What are your plans for it? Click to expand...

Thanks man. I actually spent some time reading one of your threads the other day about getting your car all painted and fixed up. Your car looks great. It really made me realize how much more money I need for a true, epic project, lol.Right now, it's got an oil leak but I haven't pinpointed the source. The car is at my house which I'm usually only at on weekends. I should have some time to poke around and get a better sense of what the car needs this weekend. The interior is in really good shape for the car being as old as it is so I will probably leave that mostly as is. The exterior needs some work, probably needs a new rear bumper cover, and also needs some paint touch up on parts of the roof and front bumper. I'm planning to document my work (and learning process) on the car through videos on my youtube channel. I'll probably do a little video next week to highlight all the things that need to be fixed or replaced before I start fixing or replacing them.The only mods that I can see are a K&N intake (I might put the stock intake on, try to sell that one, and then get something that actually puts the filter outside of the engine bay. It's still speed density and I don't know if I'll go all crazy with the engine since it's pretty fun to drive as is and I also have my 2014 GT which is plenty fun too. I'd like to do some upgrades to the brakes and suspension, get an extra set of wheels and tires, and get some seat time at a road course.I've done work on my 2014 but not anything super crazy or technically difficult. I think since this is a second car and typically going to be driven on weekends, I will be less scared to try some more challenging work on it, if that makes sense.The first video is up on my channel (my wife did all the recording and editing). If you don't want to listen to me blab about my love for fox bodies, you can skip forward to the 4:26 mark and see the best feature of the car so far