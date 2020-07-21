Electrical Florida 5.0 Gauges wiring question

I bought a basic bezel with turn signals from Florida 5.0. Put Autometer Phantom gauges in, and got them all wired up. The instructions from Florida 5.0 are pretty vague about wiring the alternator wire. It basically just says jump it to a 12v switched. Looking at the back of the stock cluster, it looks like the alternator wire (red/lt green), goes to the "amp" light socket on one side of the bulb. A resistor connects it to the lt green/red wire, which appears to be "ignition switch to alt reg". That wire doesn't have 12v on it with key on though. Anyways I pulled that resistor out of the bulb socket and had those two wires splice together with the resistor in-between. So basically splicing pins 5 and 6 together with the factory resistor connecting them together. Does that sound correct?
Also on the subject of gauge wiring, can I use any 12v key on power source for the gauge power(not the lights)? I found a few things that go into the stock cluster that have 12v key on, such as the tach signal and warning lamps feed. For the lights I just used the brown wires in the headlight switch which I have already tested to work.
 

