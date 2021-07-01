For those who have converted to use 94-04 power steering rack w/MM adapter shaft

Hi folks,

For those who have done the rack upgrade from a 94-04 mustang, and you used the Maximum Motorsports MMST-13 adapter shaft (no rag joint), how does it feel?

I know that the upgraded/newer rack has a different power assist level, but:

1) what's the ratio lock to lock, compared to my '89 GT? Same?

2) without the rag joint, is it too harsh? I've got a driver. If the biggest change is more road feel, but not a crazy amount- that sounds good. If it is MUCH harsher, and best suited for roadrace/autocross/etc., then I think I should probably avoid.



Thanks!

Jason