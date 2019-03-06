Ford Mustang 2004 V6 3.8L OBD codes P0461 P0316 P0303

ForScan ODB2 scanner w ELM327 USB

Howto perform charging system voltage drop test

First thing. Stop. Put down the "parts changer" method to "fix" cars.IF you really are interested in saving money then it will be necessary to spend a small amount of money on a tool that will pay for itself many times over by saving one from replacing good parts that don't fix the real problem. I hazard to guess it could have paid for itself already if used from the beginning. In addition it will help you to learn HOW to understand a modern car really works.Here's some information on where IMO every possible electrical problem should start.Once you have access to an ODB2 scanner that is capable of monitoring and/or graphing operational PID's, this will give access to the data needed to get a "toe hold" on the problem and start the trouble shooting process.For example, IF you truly believe that it's a fuel rail pressures sensor problem (FRPS), then using the ODB2 scanner it's an easy process to cross check the fuel pressure with an external gauge. While you are at it, double check that the FRPS intake vacuum reference line is connected and leak free.Also possible to cross check the FRPS with the long term fuel trims (LTFT) values.In short, work on a theory. Use the ODB2 data to either prove it or rule it out.Advice. Focus first an any misfire related DTC codes.If you insist on looking for a part to change, then look for possible crank damper damage.