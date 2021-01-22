Foxbody Cruise Control information, location, wiring diagrams

Done a little research into this and figured what I learned should be put into a thread and added to the tech sticky. As you can imagine, nobody really gives much thought to cruise control on these cars, so many searched threads had dead ends. So many this will help someone out down the road.

This will cover 86-93 Mustang cruise, and is incomplete as i can't investigate every scenario.

Cruise control component locations:

The servo mounts in the same location for all years 86-93. Two predrilled holes exist inside the driver's side fender to mount the servo. One vac line runs to the vacuum tree and has a check-valve inline. A cable exists the servo into the engine bay and connects to the throttle body arm. A wiring harness exits the servo and enters the interior of the car and connects to the cruise control amplifier. Another vac line enters the interior and connects to a vac switch on the brake pedal arm. This arm vents to atmosphere when the brake pedal is pressed.

(click thumbnails to enlarge)
FB75F87C-7582-4FB0-ABB5-6DB88D5A515D.jpeg


The amplifier was mounted in two spots. 86-88 had the amplifier mounted to the brake pedal assembly.
AEEEBE40-17D2-4A4F-A1D5-82CBACC024A3.jpeg

89-93 had the amplifier connects to the LH cowl area under the dash.

7D780CAB-5C88-4465-B61F-EB287331D05B.jpeg

Cruise control Amplifiers:

I've identified at least two different cruise control amplifiers at this time. There may be additional P/N's.

E9ZF-9D843-BA (Yellow box)
E9ZF-9D843-AA (Black box)

At this time, the differences are unknown. I assume there is a 86-88 part number, and believe there is a F1 (1991+) part number.

Photo of E9ZF-9D843-AA black unit with 89-93 mount bracket
1611332344510.png

Photo of early 86-88 style mount bracket (P/N unknown)
1611332451780.png
Cruise control pedal components:

Pedal assemblies in cars with cruise control have additional components added. These parts are bolted on, and can be swapped to non-cruise assemblies. They consist of a brake pedal vac dump switch and mount, and a clutch switch and mount. The AOD's only have the brake pedal switch. The clutch switch plug on the dash harness is jumped out. Both cars feature a plastic bump stop that contacts the brake pedal switch that mounts on the brake pedal arm.
1611331602201.png


Column harness

This info is incomplete. 85-89 cars feature a contact plate and a brush assembly. Non-cruise cars will only have 2 contact points for the horn, while cruise cars have a 3-finger brush. The part number for the 85-89 brush is E5ZZ-9C899-B. At this time I do not have info for the 90+ harnesses, but assume there may be a difference


1611331679303.png


1990-1992 cars use a similar "brush" with 3 fingers. The part number is F1ZZ-9C899-A for the 3-finger version. Please not, that's an F1 (1991) part number, so unsure if 1990's use a different part number or the F1 number is able to be used as well
1611335275348.png

1993 Cars use an unobtaining clockspring. F3ZC-14A664-AB. Unsure if there are cruise/non-cruise differences

1611335380634.png
 
Here are the wiring diagrams by year.

86-88. VSS is only used for cruise control equipped cars during this years. Non-cruise do not have a VSS equipped and will need it added. The wiring is clipped to the trans -member.
A531B6C6-A368-4306-9AE5-E3CF3E460877.jpeg






1989 is the same except the VSS signal is split and also used by the Mass Air ECU. Essentially the CC portion of the wiring is the same.
6DA6D93D-373A-47E2-89FC-F834DDC9D517.jpeg





1990 (2 images below) is the same as '89 other than some detail on how the EEC monitors the VSS on the 2.3L. All 5.0's monitor.
E05487D4-0DE6-46B9-9993-2F0F5F454E2E.jpeg

61C31B5C-AA4F-4A40-8971-D454E05DD319.jpeg




Connector pinouts for 86-90
CF7A3EF4-D8CF-4401-B81F-81C727FBF3E0.jpeg
 
1991-93 seems to have a change in wire colors in the body harness. The servo wiring stays the same, but colors on the body to amplifier wiring do change. I believe the function of the wire stays the same, just the color change.

The wiring diagrams change through the EVTM's slightly to show different layouts. 92-93 just show how the stop lights are integrated. FYI, if you run LED brake lights, the cruise may be inop. You may have to run load resistors to simulate a load so that CC can operate.

One unrelated change you can see is that ALL 2.3L use the VSS for the EEC in 1991. Prior to that, only Cali 2.3L monitored the VSS

91 diagram
D1E7B8EB-4EDB-42E6-8840-C1B17BE7BAF5.jpeg
463F4BD5-A24E-4957-B179-DA56BC282D3E.jpeg




This is the 92-93 Diagram. Its identical other than detailing how the stop lights are integrated
ADF94178-D2EF-43E1-A117-C13CDBE96A2B.jpeg

DBB6AF7C-B6C3-4203-A092-69B4BDD09A54.jpeg



Connector pinout. This applies to 91-93 only as the wire colors on the 86-90 differ slightly
51C49BD8-FBF1-4D74-83A1-877C608670F2.jpeg
 
Last edited:
