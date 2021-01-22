Foxbody Cruise Control information, location, wiring diagrams

Done a little research into this and figured what I learned should be put into a thread and added to the tech sticky. As you can imagine, nobody really gives much thought to cruise control on these cars, so many searched threads had dead ends. So many this will help someone out down the road.This will cover 86-93 Mustang cruise, and is incomplete as i can't investigate every scenario.The servo mounts in the same location for all years 86-93. Two predrilled holes exist inside the driver's side fender to mount the servo. One vac line runs to the vacuum tree and has a check-valve inline. A cable exists the servo into the engine bay and connects to the throttle body arm. A wiring harness exits the servo and enters the interior of the car and connects to the cruise control amplifier. Another vac line enters the interior and connects to a vac switch on the brake pedal arm. This arm vents to atmosphere when the brake pedal is pressed.(click thumbnails to enlarge)The amplifier was mounted in two spots. 86-88 had the amplifier mounted to the brake pedal assembly.89-93 had the amplifier connects to the LH cowl area under the dash.I've identified at least two different cruise control amplifiers at this time. There may be additional P/N's.E9ZF-9D843-BA (Yellow box)E9ZF-9D843-AA (Black box)At this time, the differences are unknown. I assume there is a 86-88 part number, and believe there is a F1 (1991+) part number.Photo of E9ZF-9D843-AA black unit with 89-93 mount bracketPhoto of early 86-88 style mount bracket (P/N unknown)Pedal assemblies in cars with cruise control have additional components added. These parts are bolted on, and can be swapped to non-cruise assemblies. They consist of a brake pedal vac dump switch and mount, and a clutch switch and mount. The AOD's only have the brake pedal switch. The clutch switch plug on the dash harness is jumped out. Both cars feature a plastic bump stop that contacts the brake pedal switch that mounts on the brake pedal arm.This info is incomplete. 85-89 cars feature a contact plate and a brush assembly. Non-cruise cars will only have 2 contact points for the horn, while cruise cars have a 3-finger brush. The part number for the 85-89 brush is E5ZZ-9C899-B. At this time I do not have info for the 90+ harnesses, but assume there may be a difference1990-1992 cars use a similar "brush" with 3 fingers. The part number is F1ZZ-9C899-A for the 3-finger version. Please not, that's an F1 (1991) part number, so unsure if 1990's use a different part number or the F1 number is able to be used as well1993 Cars use an unobtaining clockspring. F3ZC-14A664-AB. Unsure if there are cruise/non-cruise differences