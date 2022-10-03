Foxbody issue for 2 years

I’ve been having this issue for 2 years. Hasn’t been drove because I can’t fix it. When I crank it up cold it’s fine, then when it drops to idle rmps it will dip to 200 rpm real fast and then back to 700 back and forth fast until it dies. When I rev it up, it will come back down to 1000 rpms and hang there for 2 seconds and then come back down to 700 before it starts surging again. And it’s pretty rough feeling. I have done everything foxbody guys have told me to do. I’ve cleaned the egr, the maf, the iac. There’s no vacuum leaks. I have replaced icm, spark plugs, wires, rotor, rotor cap, ignition coil, thermostat, cleaned throttle body and put new gasket on it. I cleaned the maf and iac but they could still be bad idk. Can someone please help. Btw by temp gauge doesn’t work at all. I think it’s a temp sending unit but it might play apart in a electrical problem if y’all think it’s that which I hope it’s not because that will be a nightmare. Oh yeah the tps is set to 0.98 with a base idle reset. Thanks
 
