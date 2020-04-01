Drivetrain Foxbody Rear End Maxed Out

B

Bryant Magana

New Member
Feb 25, 2018
10
0
1
21
I have a 89 foxbody On Rear True coilovers and it has been sitting for a couple months while I put new parts in and when I went out to go look at it I noticed my passenger rear quarter panel is laying on my wheel. I have new upper control arms, tubular lower control arms, upper and lower torque box reinforcments and subframe
connecters as well as new rear end carrier bushings. does anyone know why this sudden change? I adjusted my coil over on that side to max ride height and still sits really low
 

  • Sponsors(?)


B

Bryant Magana

New Member
Feb 25, 2018
10
0
1
21
Bryant Magana said:
I have a 89 foxbody On Rear True coilovers and it has been sitting for a couple months while I put new parts in and when I went out to go look at it I noticed my passenger rear quarter panel is laying on my wheel. I have new upper control arms, tubular lower control arms, upper and lower torque box reinforcments and subframe
connecters as well as new rear end carrier bushings. does anyone know why this sudden change? I adjusted my coil over on that side to max ride height and still sits really low
Click to expand...
I even switched coilovers side to side aswell as wheels and same issue really low on one side
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
5 3.55 gears for a 87 mustang automatic transmission 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 2
J can anyone measure foxbody and notchback rear window size? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 17
S Drivetrain 1983 mustang rear end swap Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
J Anyone ever replace their own rear glass in a Foxbody Gt? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 0
B 90 Lsc Rearend In A 89 Fox Lx 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 6
Similar threads
3.55 gears for a 87 mustang automatic transmission
can anyone measure foxbody and notchback rear window size?
Drivetrain 1983 mustang rear end swap
Anyone ever replace their own rear glass in a Foxbody Gt?
90 Lsc Rearend In A 89 Fox Lx
Top Bottom