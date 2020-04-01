I have a 89 foxbody On Rear True coilovers and it has been sitting for a couple months while I put new parts in and when I went out to go look at it I noticed my passenger rear quarter panel is laying on my wheel. I have new upper control arms, tubular lower control arms, upper and lower torque box reinforcments and subframe

connecters as well as new rear end carrier bushings. does anyone know why this sudden change? I adjusted my coil over on that side to max ride height and still sits really low