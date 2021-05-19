This a complete 8.8" 3.55(L) 4 lug disk brake axle assembly from 88 turbo coupe. Its been sitting since 2000 as the car it was destined for was stolen. There is some surface rust, but its complete with rotors, calipers, and brake lines...

I registered just to post. Rather give it to some who can use it rather than scraping.

Pix are available, but need to figure how to add to my media then link here..



Tag on Diff cover

top line: 431D

bottom line: 3SL55 88 8F22



Price: Free ($0)

Location: San Jose, California

Pick-up only. Shipping would likely be cost prohibitive.