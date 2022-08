Front & Rear Springs for 2001 Ford Mustang BULLITT GT - Front Spring Part #5310 1R3Z531CA. Rear Spring Part #5560 1R3Z5560AA. These are brand new and can be used with 1979 to 2004 Mustangs as well. No longer own my mustang, looking for a fair price and to clean out the garage.



Price: $300 for all four springs.

City and State: Allison Park, PA