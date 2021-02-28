For Sale FS (free really): 2014 GT trunk lid & 2 OEM Spoilers

DudeStang

DudeStang

Active Member
Apr 30, 2017
I have two OEM spoilers for 2013- 2014 Mustang GTs and a trunk lid, all in black. One of the spoilers is in pretty good shape but the other would need to be repainted.
35FEFE6B-252A-4066-805E-AFEF404DF99D.jpeg

The trunk lid has one small ding and a couple of scratches in the paint but is in good shape otherwise.
8C05ECF8-BBA2-4CF0-B856-277D5980962B.jpeg
CF68D79E-3B1D-46A9-ADBF-FB6AEFDF297A.jpeg
6D52A5D5-437C-4269-BB77-D1798F967945.jpeg

Free for anyone who can pick them up. I’m in Northern Virginia.
 

