DudeStang
- Apr 30, 2017
I have two OEM spoilers for 2013- 2014 Mustang GTs and a trunk lid, all in black. One of the spoilers is in pretty good shape but the other would need to be repainted.
The trunk lid has one small ding and a couple of scratches in the paint but is in good shape otherwise.
Free for anyone who can pick them up. I’m in Northern Virginia.
