FUEL LEVEL SENDING UNIT????

I just swapped my stock mach 1 tank over to a 03/04 cobra tank from On3performance. I used all the original parts from the Mach 1 like the hat and sending unit. I got everything back together and put the tank back in and went to start the car and it started right up. Went to go fill the car up and the gauge won’t show that it’s full it shows a quarter tank(where it was before the swap). The gauge isn’t stuck because it goes down when I shut the car off. What I’m asking is does the sending unit from the Mach get stock on the baffle and if so does the 03/04 cobra sending unit bolt onto my 2003 mach 1 assembly that holds the pump? Will Appreciate any info