TWO Sending Units??

93CalypsoConvert

93CalypsoConvert

Active Member
Nov 26, 2020
111
39
38
42
Virginia
My fuel gauge has always read only the bottom half of the tank. Needle never goes much over 1/2 mark. Dropped the tank two find TWO sending units in the same tank... Is this normal or has someone messed with this before? Originally a 4 cylinder car so maybe that makes a difference?

Only the lower unit was connected to the harness. I'm going to hook it back up tomorrow and see what my gauge is doing. The other sender is still in the tank.
IMG_2430.JPG


IMG_2431.JPG
 

  • Sponsors(?)


KRUISR

KRUISR

5 Year Member
Apr 16, 2015
1,213
515
133
51
The unit you pulled out looks like a carburetor pick up tube and gauge float from the older carb setups (85 and older). The older carb setup tanks did not have the opening in the center.

1653623190734.png


In your case, the fuel gauge should be connected to the center of tank sender. My guess is you have a car that was fuel injected from the factory - could be either 4 cyl or 8 - (hence the two opening tank) and someone has converted the car to carburetor and just used an older pick up tube (with float attached) to get the fuel out.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

V
Fuel Return Line for EFI Conversion
Replies
10
Views
242
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
Trilldev123
Black and Grey 8 pin connectors and painless harness swap
Replies
4
Views
376
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Trilldev123
Trilldev123
93CalypsoConvert
Coolant Temp Sensor Help
Replies
2
Views
562
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
90sickfox
90sickfox
D
Engine Temp sending unit
Replies
3
Views
641
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Darter1585
D
J
Need help troubleshooting a possible EEC startup problem
Replies
124
Views
3K
Fox Engine Swaparoo
JohnW63
J
Top Bottom