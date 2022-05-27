93CalypsoConvert
My fuel gauge has always read only the bottom half of the tank. Needle never goes much over 1/2 mark. Dropped the tank two find TWO sending units in the same tank... Is this normal or has someone messed with this before? Originally a 4 cylinder car so maybe that makes a difference?
Only the lower unit was connected to the harness. I'm going to hook it back up tomorrow and see what my gauge is doing. The other sender is still in the tank.
