TWO Sending Units??

The unit you pulled out looks like a carburetor pick up tube and gauge float from the older carb setups (85 and older). The older carb setup tanks did not have the opening in the center.In your case, the fuel gauge should be connected to the center of tank sender. My guess is you have a car that was fuel injected from the factory - could be either 4 cyl or 8 - (hence the two opening tank) and someone has converted the car to carburetor and just used an older pick up tube (with float attached) to get the fuel out.