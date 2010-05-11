fuel pressure question. 95 gt 5.0

I've had nothing but bad luck with MSD anything - coils last a year tops, wires misfire and cross-fire out of the box, and caps that arc between the posts. There was a time when it was an American company making quality parts in El Paso. Now it's just an importer of re-labeled Chinese crap just like any eBay low-buck seller. But it's such a racy red color isn't it! /sarcasm Sorry MSD fans, but that's my truth.



The base idle reset procedure you'll find searching this site will show you how to properly adjust the stop-screw and the air bleed to get a proper idle that doesn't hunt, surge, or hang. You have to really try hard to exceed the voltage the SN95 computer allows as the minimum on the TPS by adjusting the screw. If it's set properly, the IAC shouldn't have much of an impact at idle unless an accessory (A/C for example) comes on.



If you're not hunting, surging, or hanging, there's nothing wrong with your IAC or how that's set. Messing with it will guarantee that you'll now be hunting, surging, or hanging. It will in no way improve your acceleration to tinker with it. If you have a '95 5.0 with stock gears and an automatic, it's not going to feel very fast without some real work. With that said, routine tune-up items and ensuring you have the timing set properly can always make a difference.