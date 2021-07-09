Fuel Pump Diagnosis - Test Jumper

Trying to diagnose a fuel delivery problem on my 2000 GT. The car was idling in the driveway and unexpectedly stalled with no restart. The engine turns over, but had a low fuel pressure code CEL and couldn't get it to start again. There was no sputtering or sign of impending stall condition before the motor just stopped running.

To me, this doesn't seem consistent with a failed/failing fuel pump, so trying to rule out the Fuel Pump Relay (part of CCRM), OR Fuel Pump Drive Module (FPDM) before concluding fuel pump replacement is needed.

Does anyone have wiring diagrams for the FPDM and Fuel Pump pigtail connectors? Trying to determine if there is a safe way to jumper the fuel pump to determine if it is operational and backtrack power signal. I have confirmed power at the inertia switch, so doesn't seem to be the CCRM.

Any advice/recommendations are appreciated.
 

