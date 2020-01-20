Engine Going through ignition coils

Xkuzme1

Xkuzme1

Member
Sep 21, 2019
34
12
18
44
Kansas City, MO
Hey guys, I’m scratching my head on this one.

93 mustang, mostly stock ignition, MSD cap and rotor, but stock everything else. I have went through 2 Ignition coils in the last two days. Car was running but would intermittently quit. I changed the coil and started better and ran perfectly. I was letting it idle in the driveway and it quit again. Just quit. Hooked a spark tester up and there is no spark from the coil.

If anyone has any thoughts on this one, I’d love to hear it.

Thanks,

x
 

