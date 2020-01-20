Xkuzme1
Hey guys, I’m scratching my head on this one.
93 mustang, mostly stock ignition, MSD cap and rotor, but stock everything else. I have went through 2 Ignition coils in the last two days. Car was running but would intermittently quit. I changed the coil and started better and ran perfectly. I was letting it idle in the driveway and it quit again. Just quit. Hooked a spark tester up and there is no spark from the coil.
If anyone has any thoughts on this one, I’d love to hear it.
Thanks,
x
