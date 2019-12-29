Going to need a little bit of help...

A little back ground information to get started.



Past set up. I bought the car with a Vortech Supercharger. 60 lb injectors-speed density GT40 Heads and intake,shorty headers-B303 cam.



New set up.= Rebuilt short block-Trick Flow upper end kit with stage 1 cam, 24 lb injectors, aluminum 170 heads.



Car had a AEM 30-5130 wide band -not wired into the PNP2. Now white + anolog is connected to pin #21 and Brown wire anolog - is connected to pin # 22.

Stock 02 sensors are disconnected. J6 02 sensor jumper is on j8-29 . My AEM bung is on the drivers ( Left ) exhaust.



The only adjustment I made in PNP2 is under general settings -I adjusted the injector size ( 24lb to 252 CC )and hit the required fuel and burned.



My MAF wire harness is currently unplugged.



I'm now ready to do the very 1st start . Do I need to do anything else before I turn the key.



