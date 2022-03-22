Grundy Insurance

No experience with them but I have Haggerty. I think they have a “cherished vehicle” clause which means of my car gets totaled, I get my agreed value plus the car.



There were certain driving restrictions in place. Car needed to be garaged. Needed a daily driver, and limited to 2k miles a year. The last one was my choosing as it reduced the premium a little to cap the mileage. 2k is generous as my car sees maybe 100-200 miles/year.



Also check on the restrictions as to where you can drive. Make sure you get it in writing. I found out that I cannot run errands with my car. Need to go to Home Depot? Can’t take the fox. Needs to be pleasure driving only.