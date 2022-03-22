Grundy Insurance

F

Fri Guy

Member
May 10, 2007
63
21
18
Been looking at some classic car insurance quotes from different companies. I'm leaning towards Grundy, they have an agreed value and priced pretty good compared to Hagerty and others. Any of you guys using Grundy? If so and pros and cons with them?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


KZGUNS

KZGUNS

I can swing up to 11”
Jul 23, 2018
938
576
103
45
chardon, Ohio
I use them on both my cars. No issues but i have never had a claim. They agreed on value with me and i like how they say they will handle a claim.
 
  • Like
Reactions: 1 user
Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

Put lubricant all over the balls
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
37,682
13,550
224
Massachusetts
No experience with them but I have Haggerty. I think they have a “cherished vehicle” clause which means of my car gets totaled, I get my agreed value plus the car.

There were certain driving restrictions in place. Car needed to be garaged. Needed a daily driver, and limited to 2k miles a year. The last one was my choosing as it reduced the premium a little to cap the mileage. 2k is generous as my car sees maybe 100-200 miles/year.

Also check on the restrictions as to where you can drive. Make sure you get it in writing. I found out that I cannot run errands with my car. Need to go to Home Depot? Can’t take the fox. Needs to be pleasure driving only.
 
  • Like
Reactions: 1 users
General karthief

General karthief

wonder how much it would cost to ship you a pair
Mod Dude
Aug 25, 2016
21,723
7,671
203
polk county florida
I found that driving my fox to lowesdepo was very pleasurable. I would drive over there even when I didn't need anything.
 
  • Like
Reactions: 1 user
KZGUNS

KZGUNS

I can swing up to 11”
Jul 23, 2018
938
576
103
45
chardon, Ohio
Mustang5L5 said:
No experience with them but I have Haggerty. I think they have a “cherished vehicle” clause which means of my car gets totaled, I get my agreed value plus the car.

There were certain driving restrictions in place. Car needed to be garaged. Needed a daily driver, and limited to 2k miles a year. The last one was my choosing as it reduced the premium a little to cap the mileage. 2k is generous as my car sees maybe 100-200 miles/year.

Also check on the restrictions as to where you can drive. Make sure you get it in writing. I found out that I cannot run errands with my car. Need to go to Home Depot? Can’t take the fox. Needs to be pleasure driving only.
Click to expand...
Grundy has some of those restrictions. I'm not sure how they would know where i was going ie: I was on the way to get gas not lowes. You definitely can't daily the car and have to have another for primary transportation. I think either is a good option over regular insurance who would total our cars with minimal damage.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

7991LXnSHO
Values for insurance, where to get?
Replies
5
Views
476
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
limp
limp
M
SN95 Car modifications with Nationwide Insurance?
Replies
8
Views
345
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
96pushrod
96pushrod
M
damaged door and fender, replacement options?
Replies
2
Views
163
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
jozsefsz
jozsefsz
impropernick
pinion flange vs pinion end yoke
Replies
2
Views
278
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
impropernick
impropernick
A
351w build looking for help.
Replies
9
Views
325
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
96pushrod
96pushrod
Top Bottom