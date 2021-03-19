Hi there, i grabbed an original GT40 upper intake (lightning) with a matching ford racing lower intake. Although I am into first gen mustangs since several years, I am relatively new into foxbodys. What I would like to ask, is the gt40 intake a direkt interchange to the stock 5.0 intake?

Looking at the intakes, vacuum line routing etc looks similar to stock intake. My car is a 1988 Gt without mass air flow. Can I just directly interchange upper and lower intake or does the gt40 swap affects the egr or control system or Smogpump system or anything else or is it just plug and play?



thanking you in advance, Thorsten