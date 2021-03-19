Engine GT 40 swap

Mar 19, 2021
Hi there, i grabbed an original GT40 upper intake (lightning) with a matching ford racing lower intake. Although I am into first gen mustangs since several years, I am relatively new into foxbodys. What I would like to ask, is the gt40 intake a direkt interchange to the stock 5.0 intake?
Looking at the intakes, vacuum line routing etc looks similar to stock intake. My car is a 1988 Gt without mass air flow. Can I just directly interchange upper and lower intake or does the gt40 swap affects the egr or control system or Smogpump system or anything else or is it just plug and play?

thanking you in advance, Thorsten
 

Yes for the most part plug and play.
I would suggest finding a set of explorer heads for a little better breathing but I don't know how hard they are to find in Germany.
 
