GT40/N-41 Cam Setup Help

I have GT40 3 bar iron heads with TrickFlow upgraded valve springs:Kit:I would like to run the Anderson N-41 Cam with these heads, as well as 1.6 stud mount rocker arms off LMR.Camshaft:Do I need the 3/8” or the 7/16” stud?7/16”:OR3/8”:ALSO: Can I use the stock push rod length, and if not, what length do I need?Thanks for reading!!!