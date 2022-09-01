GT40/N-41 Cam Setup Help

I have GT40 3 bar iron heads with TrickFlow upgraded valve springs:

Kit:

I would like to run the Anderson N-41 Cam with these heads, as well as 1.6 stud mount rocker arms off LMR.

Camshaft:

Do I need the 3/8” or the 7/16” stud?

7/16”:

OR

3/8”:


ALSO: Can I use the stock push rod length, and if not, what length do I need?

Thanks for reading!!!
 

