GT40/N-41 Cam Setup Help

Mar 2, 2019
- 59
- 2
- 8
I have GT40 3 bar iron heads with TrickFlow upgraded valve springs:
Kit:
I would like to run the Anderson N-41 Cam with these heads, as well as 1.6 stud mount rocker arms off LMR.
Camshaft:
Do I need the 3/8” or the 7/16” stud?
7/16”:
OR
3/8”:
ALSO: Can I use the stock push rod length, and if not, what length do I need?
Thanks for reading!!!
