Guess My H P !!! - The Dyno & 1/4 Mile Time Thread

onefstsnake

UPDATE - FastDriver (26AUG13):After some recent interest in the forums, this thread is again active. Please feel free to add your own dyno, timeslip, and mods. The more details you can provide, the better. Posts without documentation will eventually be deleted. This thread exists to give people a reference on how parts and various combinations perform on the dyno and the track. At a minimum, please post the following: Heads/Cam/Intake, Displacement, Power Adder (if appropriate), and the power/torque or ET/mph in text as well as supporting documentation. Posts without this information will be removed.ORIGINAL MESSAGE:Well....I've put this out there a couple of times but so far, no-one has sent me anything to get is started. I found this in a tech thread and thought it would be a great opportunity to get our dyno thread started. So here it is folks. Send me your submissions and I'll do my best to keep them cataloged by HP rating.So far Ive put down 220rwhp and 284rwtq. That was with the following parts.-Stock 302-MAC O/R H Pipe-Flowmaster 2 Chamber CatBack-FRP Aluminum Driveshaft-MSD Cap/Rotor-Timing at 12*-super dirty panel filter (not K&N)