As you can see in the attached photo the ports dont line up very good, especially the cooling ports. Could this be causing a sealing issue with my gt 40 lower ?

As you can see the stock fel pro opening for the cooling ports is way big. Would the 1250 fit better ?

The more I think about it I guess I have to go with the stock gaskets to match the cooling ports on my GT 40 lower. Cant figure why the heads have such narrow cooling ports.