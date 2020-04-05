Engine Head to manifold port mismatch especially cooling ports

rockyracoon

Nov 23, 2005
margate NJ
As you can see in the attached photo the ports dont line up very good, especially the cooling ports. Could this be causing a sealing issue with my gt 40 lower ?
As you can see the stock fel pro opening for the cooling ports is way big. Would the 1250 fit better ?
The more I think about it I guess I have to go with the stock gaskets to match the cooling ports on my GT 40 lower. Cant figure why the heads have such narrow cooling ports.
 

