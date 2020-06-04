If you got the ones for the side lights then just take them off and give them to a hardware store. They'll give you them for like 45 cents a piece. I just use Ace Hardware for myself, but any hardware store would work.



If you don't don't have existing bolts to bring in then just bring that whole headlight assembly in and tell the guy what you need. He'll have a bunch of different thread types and he'll probably try a couple of thread pitches and ask for how long you need it, boom, ready to go. Show him that photo you have attached too, might help him. Good luck.