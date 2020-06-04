Paint and Body Headlight Bolts

So I started to install my new headlights. The old ones were real loose and now I know why. They were just held in by the two smaller lights on either side. The mounting bolts are MIA. Adjusting bolts are there and that’s it!
Does anyone sell just these bolts? I only see them with the entire mounting plate and kit.
Typical- what I thought would be an easy job becomes a project to correct the hack before me.

Here’s what I have:
FBC72B5F-9548-4D61-8A70-058E08DC44B7.jpeg

Here’s what I should have:
BBD87D8E-9C33-435D-8819-9C6649F0B578.jpeg
 

If you got the ones for the side lights then just take them off and give them to a hardware store. They'll give you them for like 45 cents a piece. I just use Ace Hardware for myself, but any hardware store would work.

If you don't don't have existing bolts to bring in then just bring that whole headlight assembly in and tell the guy what you need. He'll have a bunch of different thread types and he'll probably try a couple of thread pitches and ask for how long you need it, boom, ready to go. Show him that photo you have attached too, might help him. Good luck.
 
The bolt has two different threads. Do they sell that type of hardware at Ace?
69F1F891-9D9F-4355-B7CE-E9F901811723.png
 
For the time being, I’m using the ones from the old signal and marker lights. I was hoping to keep those intact so I could sell, so hopefully I can still find those bolts.
 
