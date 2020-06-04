Rdub6
So I started to install my new headlights. The old ones were real loose and now I know why. They were just held in by the two smaller lights on either side. The mounting bolts are MIA. Adjusting bolts are there and that’s it!
Does anyone sell just these bolts? I only see them with the entire mounting plate and kit.
Typical- what I thought would be an easy job becomes a project to correct the hack before me.
Here’s what I have:
Here’s what I should have:
