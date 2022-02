I have a 2020 5.0 i have about 49k on the dash my car just started doing this recently and i wanna know what it can be before i take it to the dealer when i turn the car on or off headlight flash quickly as if im using the high beams my dash en screen will also flicker on and off and also my car is a 6 speed could it be my engine start button or is it something more in the harness.