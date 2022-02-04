I have acquired a 1980 Ford Mustang 2.3l with no turbo. I have changed the following: plugs, plug wires, distributer cap&rotor, ignition control module, coil, and ignition cylinder. All of that got me to where I do have spark, and I am giving it fuel myself (I haven't cleaned the gas tank yet so the line is unhooked). I have checked the timing, it is at 0, which I assume should allow it to at least fire, and the timing belt seems to be fine and turning everything. Yet, it still will not start. It won't even hit. (I haven't tested compression with a gauge, but I can feel a compression stroke hand turning the engine)