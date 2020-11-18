HELP! 67 Coupe issues with Carb? Power? Fuel? ??

Hey everyone,



I have been having a lot of trouble getting my 67 coupe started lately. I ordered a new Edelbrorck 1901 AVS2 500 cfm carb and installed it, the car ran great and no issues at all!



Due to circumstances, the car was parked after that for 2 to 3 months. Now, when I came to start the car again, there was a transmission leak, which I fixed and replaced everything. The car would crank but would not start.



Suddenly the car turned over and started but was rough and not idling properly, I managed to drive a short distance and then it would not start unless I have my foot on the gas pedal, as soon as I lift my foot off it would just die.



I checked the power supply and everything seemed to check out. I replaced the Spark Plugs, MSD Coil, Rotor and Cap on MSD Ready to Run Distributor, Checked the Spark Wires, Cleaned the Carb and there was not gunk in the bowls, Replaced the Starter Solenoid with a brand new one, and STILL NO GO!



Every time I try to start the car it would crank and turn on as long as I have my foot on the gas pedal, BUT AS SOON AS I TAKE MY FOOT OFF, IT DIES OUT! What is going on here? Can anyone help, I have been trying to figure this out for a long time now.