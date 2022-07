Kilgore Trout said: Before you do all that try:



Slamming the door a couple times

Waiting a while Click to expand...

PEWTERPONY said: YIM LOL that lil click was your cheap ass relays. They have overheated...let the car sit over night. Always works for me. Happend to me at a show once too and I only let it sit a few hours. Click to expand...

IT WORKS! That P.O.S. finally works. Thanks for all the suggestions but the one quoted above was the closest. I went to autozone but they didn't have a window motor in stock. They told me to take out the motor, push the window up and then put the motor back in to hold the window up till I get a new motor. As I was doing all this in their parking lot, swearing, my hands bleeding from the sheet metal, i decided to check one more time. With everything apart, the motor worked.This might have been the problem. Any way to prevent this in the future?