Help me ID a part

Greetings! I've got a 2003 Cobra, and need to replace the fuel evap canister in the drivers side rear fender area. While inspecting the area before ordering parts, I noticed corrosion (aka rust) on a body mounted bracket with a large rubber bushing. It appears to be a stop for excess wheel travel is all I can surmise, as my 95 Cobra nor other Fox body Mustangs had this (more like where the quad shocks would go).



Any other Terminator owners or otherwise knowledgeable people can help point me in the right part nomenclature direction?



Thanks!