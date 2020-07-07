HELP MY CAR IS RUNNING TERRIBLY!

Hi Everyone,



New to the group. I have an 03 Mustang GT, it has about 118k miles on it. A little while back I was driving the car on the highway and I heard a loud bang followed by crazy missfires. I got the car towed to my mechanic. Spark plug blew out of the head so he Heli Coiled it. along with replacing all the plugs, and coils. I also had the fuel pump done earlier this year.



Recently my car has been running weird. It will pull fine under light throttle most of the time. and if i slowly apply more gas its usually ok. HOWEVER. when the car is under more load, like high gear slower speed, and i try to accelerate, it missfires like crazy and has no power, then it will catch, and fire correctly for a second and pull fine then back to miss. Its just not smooth linear power as it should be.

CODES

P0113

P0102

P0455

P0457



It seems like its running ok. But I want to fix it so its running as it should be, I am still daily driving it at this time about 30 miles a day. MY GAS MILEAGE SUCKS TOO!



Any tips on what it is or how to fix much appreciated