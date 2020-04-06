Help! Mystery oil leak

D

Dakota82

New Member
Apr 6, 2020
1
0
0
17
North Carolina
First off I have looked through a lot of post about oil leaks that are similar to mine yet not the same, the oil is coming from somewhere under the valve covers but not leaking from the valve covers. Also not in one spot seems to be on the passenger side front and rear and driver side rear of the motor. I also think that I have excessive crank pressure but not sure if it’s connected to the leaks.

No smoke out the exhaust
No coolant loss however I have started to notice trashy looking pieces in it
No oil around rear main seal

Any thoughts would be greatly appreciated
 

Attachments

  • Sponsors(?)


K

KRUISR

Member
Apr 16, 2015
55
11
18
49
So where is the leak? I was not able to interpret where it is from your post. Pictures help.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
voodoo18 1992 LX 5.0 mystery. use to run now doesn't. HELP Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 31
B Help! First Foxbody, Having Mystery Oil Leak Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 10
fivespeedsteed engine flush, marvel's mystery oil help Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 17
J Mystery Oil Leak....help Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 14
Z mysterious oil leak. PLEASE HELP Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
Similar threads
1992 LX 5.0 mystery. use to run now doesn't. HELP
Help! First Foxbody, Having Mystery Oil Leak
engine flush, marvel's mystery oil help
Mystery Oil Leak....help
mysterious oil leak. PLEASE HELP
Top Bottom