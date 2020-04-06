Help! Mystery oil leak

First off I have looked through a lot of post about oil leaks that are similar to mine yet not the same, the oil is coming from somewhere under the valve covers but not leaking from the valve covers. Also not in one spot seems to be on the passenger side front and rear and driver side rear of the motor. I also think that I have excessive crank pressure but not sure if it’s connected to the leaks.



No smoke out the exhaust

No coolant loss however I have started to notice trashy looking pieces in it

No oil around rear main seal



Any thoughts would be greatly appreciated