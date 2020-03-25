Help..need on changing tranny dipstick.

Hi everyone, new member here. I have a 99 3.8 v6 completely stock. Recently noticed transmission fluid leak and I have narrowed it down to the bottom of the dipstick. So I have gotten my new o-ring and went to go start the change out well apparently the last person to do this didn't not put the bolts back in the bracket that holds dipstick in place. So basically my question here is can anyone give me the correct bolt size I will need to get that goes in the bracket that bolts it to the bellhousing? Thanks in advance everyone.