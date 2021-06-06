HELP!!!! New Clutch is rock hard after driving the highway and has some vibration. City Driving is fine

0

01Stang65

Member
Jan 19, 2017
43
0
6
22
Little backstory to put current issue into perspective. I did stock motor swap in my 01 GT 5spd. While I was down there I decided to replace everything. Maybe I shouldn't have, if it ain't broke don't fix it. I replaced the pilot, the TOB, the fork, the pivot stud, the flywheel, and installed a McLeod clutch that is stock hp rated. I am using the stock clutch cable without adjusters. I have tried the auto adjuster with no success.

I get the car back together and it shifts in and out of gears just fine. The only thing I noticed immediately is a vibration in the clutch pedal. If I were to barely touch the pedal with my foot while in gear, I can feel a unusual vibration. So I drive it for a couple days and it still shifts fine in and out of gears. It wasn't until I took it for a 20 minute drive down the interstate that I noticed a big issue. The clutch was rock hard. I had to stomp it to loosen it up and regain feel. After that the clutch worked fine the rest of the day, until I got back on the interstate to come home.

So it seems to me that the TOB is touching the pressure plates, causing the feedback in the peddle, and generating heat.

Everything I have learned so far:
-The TOB's are meant to be constantly spinning, so essentially resting on the pressure plate.
-Modifications can be done to remove that contact "freeplay" so the TOB doesn't wear out as fast.
-Something about the constant rotation of the TOB at highway speeds for extended periods of time is building up heat or something, causing the TOB? to seize?

Took the car to my buddies shop, hes the only guy I can take my car to. He said he wouldn't mess with my car because he doesn't do aftermarket stuff. So I am on my own. I know there is somebody that has had to deal with this before. Can somebody point me in the right direction?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


7991LXnSHO

7991LXnSHO

10 Year Member
Sep 1, 2010
4,586
1,278
184
Kearney, NE
First, check where the cable is compared to the exhaust and if it shows any sign of heat damage. Sharp bends are not good, either.
It sounds like part of the problem is a cable that got hot and stuck.
 
0

01Stang65

Member
Jan 19, 2017
43
0
6
22
7991LXnSHO said:
First, check where the cable is compared to the exhaust and if it shows any sign of heat damage. Sharp bends are not good, either.
It sounds like part of the problem is a cable that got hot and stuck.
Click to expand...
I can assure this is not the issue. I was told to watch out for that and made sure the cable was re routed correctly after the swap.
 
HemiRick

HemiRick

I'd be looking at jacking under the house
Jun 28, 2020
668
238
53
57
Memphis TN
the TOB is supposed to lightly rest against the clutch fingers at all times, at this light load little to no heat is generated....if its tight against the the fingers, and getting hot, it may cause the hang up but things get bigger not smaller when hot. The fact that you can feel vibration in pedal is not cool, is this a 3 finger or diaphragm (many fingers) clutch?
 
0

01Stang65

Member
Jan 19, 2017
43
0
6
22
HemiRick said:
the TOB is supposed to lightly rest against the clutch fingers at all times, at this light load little to no heat is generated....if its tight against the the fingers, and getting hot, it may cause the hang up but things get bigger not smaller when hot. The fact that you can feel vibration in pedal is not cool, is this a 3 finger or diaphragm (many fingers) clutch?
Click to expand...
Right I understand all that... its a diaphragm clutch.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

S
Constant chirping noise from clutch/trans!!!
Replies
4
Views
739
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
GT4Lyfe
G
F
Clutch vibration and clacking sound
Replies
4
Views
583
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
frankg
F
J
Shifting Issues
Replies
3
Views
1K
2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk-
Benparker
B
Lawdawg86
Need some help with installing new quadrant and cable
Replies
4
Views
602
SN95 V6 Mustang Tech
Lawdawg86
Lawdawg86
A
Weird Shifting Issue Help
Replies
1
Views
122
2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk
I Bleed Ford Blue
I Bleed Ford Blue
Top Bottom