HELP!!!! New Clutch is rock hard after driving the highway and has some vibration. City Driving is fine

Little backstory to put current issue into perspective. I did stock motor swap in my 01 GT 5spd. While I was down there I decided to replace everything. Maybe I shouldn't have, if it ain't broke don't fix it. I replaced the pilot, the TOB, the fork, the pivot stud, the flywheel, and installed a McLeod clutch that is stock hp rated. I am using the stock clutch cable without adjusters. I have tried the auto adjuster with no success.



I get the car back together and it shifts in and out of gears just fine. The only thing I noticed immediately is a vibration in the clutch pedal. If I were to barely touch the pedal with my foot while in gear, I can feel a unusual vibration. So I drive it for a couple days and it still shifts fine in and out of gears. It wasn't until I took it for a 20 minute drive down the interstate that I noticed a big issue. The clutch was rock hard. I had to stomp it to loosen it up and regain feel. After that the clutch worked fine the rest of the day, until I got back on the interstate to come home.



So it seems to me that the TOB is touching the pressure plates, causing the feedback in the peddle, and generating heat.



Everything I have learned so far:

-The TOB's are meant to be constantly spinning, so essentially resting on the pressure plate.

-Modifications can be done to remove that contact "freeplay" so the TOB doesn't wear out as fast.

-Something about the constant rotation of the TOB at highway speeds for extended periods of time is building up heat or something, causing the TOB? to seize?



Took the car to my buddies shop, hes the only guy I can take my car to. He said he wouldn't mess with my car because he doesn't do aftermarket stuff. So I am on my own. I know there is somebody that has had to deal with this before. Can somebody point me in the right direction?