Significant Vibration After Clutch Replacement

Ryu

Ryu

Member
Jun 22, 2015
37
1
8
I just replaced my Fly Wheel, Pressure Plate, Clutch Disk, Pilot Bearing, Throw out Bearing, Pitch Fork and Stud, on my 93 LX 5.0 Mustang and when I turned it on there is some serious Vibrations coming from the car. after some quick research the internet says oil on the fly wheel or clutch disk which they say can cause some issues, that the Drive Shaft wasn't reinstalled correctly or the fly wheel is the issue. now the only thing I can think of that may be the issue is the flywheel (https://lmr.com/item/SVE-6375A/mustang-sve-billet-steel-flywheel-82-95) came with some counter balance weights that seemed like they were for "unbalanced engines" or something like that so since I have a stock engine I didn't think I had to install those counter balance weights since the instructions said the flywheel will work with naturally balanced engines which I assumed meant stock engine, which is what i have, so i thought " oh I don't need to install those weights". so did I mess up and needed to install those counterbalance weights and if so which holes exactly because there are 14 other bolt holes where it looks like I could install those weights, (didn't look to closely to those bolt holes since I though all those things).
 

  • Sponsors (?)


TOOLOW91

TOOLOW91

If you're the village idiot what's that make me?
15 Year Member
Nov 29, 1999
7,985
8,012
234
Ryu said:
I just replaced my Fly Wheel, Pressure Plate, Clutch Disk, Pilot Bearing, Throw out Bearing, Pitch Fork and Stud, on my 93 LX 5.0 Mustang and when I turned it on there is some serious Vibrations coming from the car. after some quick research the internet says oil on the fly wheel or clutch disk which they say can cause some issues, that the Drive Shaft wasn't reinstalled correctly or the fly wheel is the issue. now the only thing I can think of that may be the issue is the flywheel (https://lmr.com/item/SVE-6375A/mustang-sve-billet-steel-flywheel-82-95) came with some counter balance weights that seemed like they were for "unbalanced engines" or something like that so since I have a stock engine I didn't think I had to install those counter balance weights since the instructions said the flywheel will work with naturally balanced engines which I assumed meant stock engine, which is what i have, so i thought " oh I don't need to install those weights". so did I mess up and needed to install those counterbalance weights and if so which holes exactly because there are 14 other bolt holes where it looks like I could install those weights, (didn't look to closely to those bolt holes since I though all those things).
Click to expand...
You answered your own question . Stock engine balance for a 86-93 car is 50oz . The fkywbeel needs the 50oz weight . Do not keep driving it
 
TOOLOW91

TOOLOW91

If you're the village idiot what's that make me?
15 Year Member
Nov 29, 1999
7,985
8,012
234
25659773-E2CF-4848-90A7-3DF861531618.jpeg
25659773-E2CF-4848-90A7-3DF861531618.jpeg
 
  • Like
Reactions: 1 user
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

AeroCoupe
Should I Get a New Clutch Fork and Pivot Ball Stud?
Replies
1
Views
45
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
Wayne Waldrep
UPDATE-A/C parts destruction....ughhh
Replies
14
Views
531
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
S
Center force clutch uneven wear and vibration (pics) help please
Replies
13
Views
519
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
90sickfox
90sickfox
S
Engine Centerforce clutch help
Replies
3
Views
408
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
CAMTWO1070
CAMTWO1070
lojo1
Before and After front suspension components.
Replies
8
Views
999
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Bill95
B
Top Bottom
Hot
New
Menu