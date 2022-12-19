Significant Vibration After Clutch Replacement

I just replaced my Fly Wheel, Pressure Plate, Clutch Disk, Pilot Bearing, Throw out Bearing, Pitch Fork and Stud, on my 93 LX 5.0 Mustang and when I turned it on there is some serious Vibrations coming from the car. after some quick research the internet says oil on the fly wheel or clutch disk which they say can cause some issues, that the Drive Shaft wasn't reinstalled correctly or the fly wheel is the issue. now the only thing I can think of that may be the issue is the flywheel (https://lmr.com/item/SVE-6375A/mustang-sve-billet-steel-flywheel-82-95) came with some counter balance weights that seemed like they were for "unbalanced engines" or something like that so since I have a stock engine I didn't think I had to install those counter balance weights since the instructions said the flywheel will work with naturally balanced engines which I assumed meant stock engine, which is what i have, so i thought " oh I don't need to install those weights". so did I mess up and needed to install those counterbalance weights and if so which holes exactly because there are 14 other bolt holes where it looks like I could install those weights, (didn't look to closely to those bolt holes since I though all those things).