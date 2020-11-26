Help please!! 4.6 4v black box!!

I own a 96 Cobra, and I am having huge trouble with the hoses coming from the CAI to the valve cover, and the hose from the CAI to the IAC. The one going to the valve cover doesnt fit properly causing a vacuum leak, and I cant find the hose anywhere!! Its like it doesnt exist. Then the second hose going to the IAC with the black box thing on it is deteriorating so I would like to replace that as well. I cant find either hoses anywhere and I have no idea what to do. Im also replacing the PCV valve and I cant find the hose that goes from the valve to the intake either. Am I doing something wrong? Please help.