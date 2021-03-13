Help to ID box in upper left kick panel

Yep, that's it. I thought that was what it was but wasn't sure. I have gone to a Cobra wheel without the CC buttons so not sure if I need to worry too much about this stuff. This car will not be having cruise control the remainder of it's life. I generally never use cruise control and definitely never used it on any of my mustangs. I am pretty sure it was inoperable when we got the car...it never engaged.

Any stuff I can get rid of while I'm tearing through the dash and wiring? I have it totally apart right now...been going through the wires/bundles one wire at a time...fixing/replacing all wires as needed. I started in the engine compartment over 6 years ago but had to stop during all my surgeries.

Any thoughts?

I appreciate the kind help,

Ken