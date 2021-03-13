Help to ID box in upper left kick panel

Hi guys....me again. In my 100 year quest to fix all that is wrong with this 92 GT I am still coming across things I should know what they are by now.

High, upper side of drivers kick panel, there is a white box mounted on a bracket to the frame. It is held on to the bracket by 2 long bolts that go through the box. one of the bolts/nuts fell off so that's what attracted me to this. The dash and everything is removed right now. What is this box/sensor? I suspect something to do with cruise control or airbag but not really sure. Has a single harness going in.

Once again, thanks for any help,
Ken
 

Cruise control module.

A4C1E567-8BDA-41B9-AD43-D7B5DA89AD6C.jpeg
 
Yep, that's it. I thought that was what it was but wasn't sure. I have gone to a Cobra wheel without the CC buttons so not sure if I need to worry too much about this stuff. This car will not be having cruise control the remainder of it's life. I generally never use cruise control and definitely never used it on any of my mustangs. I am pretty sure it was inoperable when we got the car...it never engaged.
Any stuff I can get rid of while I'm tearing through the dash and wiring? I have it totally apart right now...been going through the wires/bundles one wire at a time...fixing/replacing all wires as needed. I started in the engine compartment over 6 years ago but had to stop during all my surgeries.
Any thoughts?
I appreciate the kind help,
Ken
 
I was able to remove my entire CC system. I took out the vacuum lines, vacuum reservoir, cruise control cable, the amplifier and wiring, and if I remember, I removed the vacuum dump switch on the brake pedal also.
I’ll eventually replace the steering wheel, just haven’t gotten there yet.
I sold the cable, but the rest of the system got squirreled away in a box.
My motivation was.... the less under the hood, the better!
 
