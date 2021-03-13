Help to ID box in upper left kick panel

Bottomlesspit
I started the longest tech thread in the known uni
Hi guys....me again. In my 100 year quest to fix all that is wrong with this 92 GT I am still coming across things I should know what they are by now.
High, upper side of drivers kick panel, there is a white box mounted on a bracket to the frame. It is held on to the bracket by 2 long bolts that go through the box. one of the bolts/nuts fell off so that's what attracted me to this. The dash and everything is removed right now. What is this box/sensor? I suspect something to do with cruise control or airbag but not really sure. Has a single harness going in.
Once again, thanks for any help,
Ken
