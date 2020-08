I have a 65 mustang, I’m trying to fix the time and distributor and all that good stuff my father screwed up. It’s the 289 motor and I read the timing is like 1-5-4-2-6-3-7-8. Now I put TDC from number one plug and the cap is pointing to the carburetor, it should start from that point right? I got fuel air and spark. Anything else would mess it up?