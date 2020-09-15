Engine Help with cold starts and cold idle

J

Jack1424

New Member
Sep 15, 2020
1
0
1
33
Pensacola
Greetings,
I’m new to this forum and it’s great. This is my first post as I’ve tried to search as much as I can but can’t seem to find anything on my exact issue. I’ve got a 1990 5.0 that’s almost all original minus a BBK cold air intake and have been having issues maintaining idle upon cold startups. When the motor is warm, no issues with idle. But when i start it up cold, unless I give some gas, the motor will sputter and die. Could this be a MAF issue? Bad IAC? I can’t seem to find any vacuum leaks and like I said, the car idles great when it’s warm. Any help would be greatly appreciated.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
silverlx50 Engine UPDATED WITH FIX IN POST #49 Help with sputter issue with cold starts Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 49
0 2003 Ford Mustang V6 3.8L gets around 12mpg and seems to shake a bit when started cold and has a bad rough idle when warm SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 5
Keith5.0GT Cold Start And Koer Help Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 33
M Fox 1991 Mustang Gt No Start When Temp Is Below 50f. Need Help 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 9
J Help Cold Start Stalling SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
camaroguy72 Help Needed- 95 Mustang Gt Intermittent Cold Start Issue, Rpm Drop Randomly On Highway 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 24
M 1989 Mustang Gt Will Not Stay Running At Cold Start Up. Please Help! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 15
T ID this connector, and help with cold start stumble needed Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 11
evil281 Need Help, Cold start issue SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
SMOKEDYA HELP WITH COLD START Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 15
SpazLE995 Help!! Pony Stutters when cold start and WOT SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 30
R Need help w/ lean running / cold start issues Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 21
BensBACobra Ticking noise comming from engine on cold starts. Plese Help SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 30
9 Cold Starting Then Bogging Problem HELP 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 0
94twistgt cold start idle help!?!?!!? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 10
S Help! Cold no-start problem on 2.3 N/A 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 11
tsoccer3299 dosent want to start when cold. help? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 19
H Cold Start Sucks, HELP... 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 4
C No Oil Pressure On Cold Start???? Knock Knock Knock Knock!! Help Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 11
7 Cold air intake help 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
Ron90LX Engine Cold air intake help needed. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 20
Troublesome_Hobby please help - hot/cold climate controls don't work, only blows hot air 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 4
cutecrimnal143 Tune Help With Mustang Gt And Color 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 4
clyons Drivetrain Transmission Slips When Cold...help 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 3
M HELP New starter and disengaging and running rough when cold Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
5.0_GT_kid Troubleshooting help needed. 89 LX won't run, driver side headers cold. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
JasinC19 Car is running cold... been through 2 stats. Help? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 14
U Just bought a 2010 GT, I want a Hp increase= Exhaust and cold air intake? Help 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 4
Nicoleb3x3 Help with intake/cold air for kennebell set up 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 4
R BBK Cold Air help Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
tk_5.0 95 GTS skips at part throttle when cold...HELP?!?!?! 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 13
B Help! After PI swap, runs great cold, chokes as it warms SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 17
N BBK Cold Air Intake Help Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
U Help with Cold Air Kit Install parts 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 15
U Help with Cold Air Kit Install parts 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 0
the98stang HELP! AC not blowing cold/bad idle SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 18
topless98gt Help Me Decide: H&R Springs OR JLT Cold Air Intake? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 13
N Help Car Is running really Rich when cold Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
toolrk Runs great cold - hesitates and bogs when hot!! Help!! 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 11
BensBACobra Strang ticking noise upon cold startup. Need help. SVT Tech Forum 16
P QUICK help with 76mm mass air and cold air kit Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
J Bad Idle, Bad Cold Running, Pulled codes, Need help Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
D cold relay help Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
88306stang Help installing cold air intake Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
Final5pt0 cold air intake help! 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 12
tsoccer3299 the car not help with running right when its cold? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 1
G Help with the different Cold Air kits!! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
8 transmission slips when engine is cold? HELP. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
J Cold Air Intake HELP!!!! SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 20
S K&N Gen II Cold Air Intake owners help SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 11
Similar threads
Top Bottom