Greetings,

I’m new to this forum and it’s great. This is my first post as I’ve tried to search as much as I can but can’t seem to find anything on my exact issue. I’ve got a 1990 5.0 that’s almost all original minus a BBK cold air intake and have been having issues maintaining idle upon cold startups. When the motor is warm, no issues with idle. But when i start it up cold, unless I give some gas, the motor will sputter and die. Could this be a MAF issue? Bad IAC? I can’t seem to find any vacuum leaks and like I said, the car idles great when it’s warm. Any help would be greatly appreciated.