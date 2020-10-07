HELP

2

2007HURST

New Member
Oct 7, 2020
1
0
0
46
USA
So I have a 2007 GT that makes a creaking sound coming from driver side when I press on the brake (while in park or stopped for any reason). I had the brakes checked at Jiffy Lube (probably first mistake) and to my surprise they were fine, the front were worn more than the back though. The techs at Jiffy Lube were not able to tell me what the issue was. There is also a popping sound that comes from the front end when I am turning to the right. I am at a loss as to what this could be because everything in the front end looks to be in good shape. Anyone have any ideas??? Thanks
 

  • Sponsors(?)


kiddiccarus

kiddiccarus

The first widely accepted Tranny
15 Year Member
Dec 24, 2003
1,332
768
133
30 Mins from a Ragged GT
www.angelfire.com
Hello..... Jiffy Mix...... Hmmmmmmmm

Welcome and Welcome and Welcome to Stangnet. Here you will find multiple discussions contained with useless information about bathrooms, digging ditches, someone who makes "Peckerwood Projects", and a guy who is forever going to be a NOOBZ

Here is where the 07 people find their best information:
stangnet.com

2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk-

2005 to 2014 Ford Mustang news, tech, discussion, and more!
stangnet.com stangnet.com

Just a note. All front pads will wear faster than the rear, most of the time you can go through 2 sets of pads in the front to 1 set in the rear because the stopping power is in the front.

Creaking Noise...... Not the brakes probably. I would be looking at the Tie Rod Ends and the Ball Joints. That is where most of the "Popping" and "Creaking" will come from.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

NurseGuy
Ball joint or tie rods?
Replies
2
Views
441
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
NurseGuy
NurseGuy
K
2005-2009 GT front end conversion to GT500 Parts Questions
Replies
0
Views
106
2005 - 2009 Specific Tech
krispyanakin
K
screamin gt
Strange brake noise, hot front brakes
Replies
5
Views
449
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
weendoggy
weendoggy
J
Audio Help!
Replies
3
Views
209
2005 - 2009 Specific Tech
Jamessandlin
J
W
1990 LX powered by a 351M project Cherry Bomb!!!
Replies
3
Views
273
The Welcome Wagon
General karthief
General karthief
Top Bottom