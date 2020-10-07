So I have a 2007 GT that makes a creaking sound coming from driver side when I press on the brake (while in park or stopped for any reason). I had the brakes checked at Jiffy Lube (probably first mistake) and to my surprise they were fine, the front were worn more than the back though. The techs at Jiffy Lube were not able to tell me what the issue was. There is also a popping sound that comes from the front end when I am turning to the right. I am at a loss as to what this could be because everything in the front end looks to be in good shape. Anyone have any ideas??? Thanks