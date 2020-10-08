Hey all. Just wondering how rare the Mach sound system was on these cars.

L

Lindenmooch

Member
Oct 7, 2020
6
1
13
35
Pennsylvania
My 96 gt vert has the Mach speakers, but most of the speakers in the car are toast, so overall it doesn't sound great. What was this setup like when it was new? I'm not sure if I even want to go through and replace/upgrade all my speakers anyway, because the exhaust system on my car sounds so damn good, I rarely listen to music anyway. The car already makes it's own music. I'm sure some of you know what I mean.....anyway. I know it won't be cheap to go through the whole car's stereo system either. Here is a quick video of me doing a burnout. I just love the way the car sounds.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

0
Mach 460 system question
Replies
12
Views
1K
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Neuron
Neuron
Z
Huge radio F-up 2001 Gt..Help
Replies
0
Views
312
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Zaner
Z
B
Help please. wiring for alternator upgrade
Replies
5
Views
562
2010 - 2014 Specific Tech
EmmJay
E
D
Adding a Mach 460 to a 94/95 non Mach setup?
Replies
1
Views
398
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
NurseGuy
NurseGuy
gearhead77
89 (and prior) convertible sidewall speakers.
Replies
0
Views
357
Mustang Sound & Shine All
gearhead77
gearhead77
Top Bottom