Hey all. Just wondering how rare the Mach sound system was on these cars.

My 96 gt vert has the Mach speakers, but most of the speakers in the car are toast, so overall it doesn't sound great. What was this setup like when it was new? I'm not sure if I even want to go through and replace/upgrade all my speakers anyway, because the exhaust system on my car sounds so damn good, I rarely listen to music anyway. The car already makes it's own music. I'm sure some of you know what I mean.....anyway. I know it won't be cheap to go through the whole car's stereo system either. Here is a quick video of me doing a burnout. I just love the way the car sounds.