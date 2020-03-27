Hey guys, 01 gt having problems really need some help.

0

01gtstang92

New Member
Mar 27, 2020
1
0
1
27
Alabama, ariton
My 01 gt is having a few issues both windows, the blinkers, the brake lights (but not the 3rd brake light), windshield wipers, and windshield cleaner doesn’t work. I’ve changed the bcm or gem, whatever you wanna call it it’s the same thing. I’ve checked the fuses and I’ve even changed out the multi function switch with one from a junkyard, it didn’t change anything. Is there anything that ties all these things together besides the bcm? Has anybody on here every had these problems? I bought the car with these problems and haven’t figured them out yet.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
E Hey Guys! The Welcome Wagon 1
C hey guys have a serious problem with my new 5.0 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 28
9 Hey you guys...I have a question..Im so lost 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 11
mustangfan1990 HEY GUYS I FINALLY GOT THE SUPERCHARGER INSTALLED!!! I have pics Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 41
89RedFoxGT Hey guys, I have a few questions! 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 2
Similar threads
Hey Guys!
hey guys have a serious problem with my new 5.0
Hey you guys...I have a question..Im so lost
HEY GUYS I FINALLY GOT THE SUPERCHARGER INSTALLED!!! I have pics
Hey guys, I have a few questions!
Top Bottom