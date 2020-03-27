Hey guys, 01 gt having problems really need some help.

My 01 gt is having a few issues both windows, the blinkers, the brake lights (but not the 3rd brake light), windshield wipers, and windshield cleaner doesn’t work. I’ve changed the bcm or gem, whatever you wanna call it it’s the same thing. I’ve checked the fuses and I’ve even changed out the multi function switch with one from a junkyard, it didn’t change anything. Is there anything that ties all these things together besides the bcm? Has anybody on here every had these problems? I bought the car with these problems and haven’t figured them out yet.