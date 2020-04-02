HI, All Need Help

Keionte
Member
-
- Apr 2, 2020
-
- 47
-
- 3
-
- 18
-
- 38
Okay,
I'm about to buy some exhaust parts for my 88 Foxbody.
I plan on getting Cut off valves to keep her as quiet as she could be around town, but once some douche rolls up in a Honda with a Fart cannon and revs..
I'll simply pull a cord and let this beast ROAR!
I'm going to turbo her one day and want to buy towards the build and not for temporary purposes.
I'm also going for a quick circuit type build with decent top speed (hence the IRS swap I'm planning on doing...)
So, what parts should I buy?
---> H-Pipe OR X-pipe
---> Shorties OR Long Tube
---> 2 1/2 OR 3
If you can also add the "WHY" as well, That will be AWESOME!
Thank you!
PS... I have nothing to do due to this virus crap....SIGH
So, I'm buying stuff...
I'm about to buy some exhaust parts for my 88 Foxbody.
I plan on getting Cut off valves to keep her as quiet as she could be around town, but once some douche rolls up in a Honda with a Fart cannon and revs..
I'll simply pull a cord and let this beast ROAR!
I'm going to turbo her one day and want to buy towards the build and not for temporary purposes.
I'm also going for a quick circuit type build with decent top speed (hence the IRS swap I'm planning on doing...)
So, what parts should I buy?
---> H-Pipe OR X-pipe
---> Shorties OR Long Tube
---> 2 1/2 OR 3
If you can also add the "WHY" as well, That will be AWESOME!
Thank you!
PS... I have nothing to do due to this virus crap....SIGH
So, I'm buying stuff...