HI, All Need Help

Okay,



I'm about to buy some exhaust parts for my 88 Foxbody.



I plan on getting Cut off valves to keep her as quiet as she could be around town, but once some douche rolls up in a Honda with a Fart cannon and revs..



I'll simply pull a cord and let this beast ROAR!



I'm going to turbo her one day and want to buy towards the build and not for temporary purposes.



I'm also going for a quick circuit type build with decent top speed (hence the IRS swap I'm planning on doing...)



So, what parts should I buy?



---> H-Pipe OR X-pipe

---> Shorties OR Long Tube

---> 2 1/2 OR 3





If you can also add the "WHY" as well, That will be AWESOME!



Thank you!



PS... I have nothing to do due to this virus crap....SIGH



So, I'm buying stuff...