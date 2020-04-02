HI, All Need Help

K

Keionte

Member
Apr 2, 2020
47
3
18
38
Paterson NJ
Okay,

I'm about to buy some exhaust parts for my 88 Foxbody.

I plan on getting Cut off valves to keep her as quiet as she could be around town, but once some douche rolls up in a Honda with a Fart cannon and revs..

I'll simply pull a cord and let this beast ROAR!

I'm going to turbo her one day and want to buy towards the build and not for temporary purposes.

I'm also going for a quick circuit type build with decent top speed (hence the IRS swap I'm planning on doing...)

So, what parts should I buy?

---> H-Pipe OR X-pipe
---> Shorties OR Long Tube
---> 2 1/2 OR 3


If you can also add the "WHY" as well, That will be AWESOME!

Thank you!

PS... I have nothing to do due to this virus crap....SIGH

So, I'm buying stuff...
 

  • Sponsors(?)


kiddiccarus

kiddiccarus

The first widely accepted Tranny
10 Year Member
Dec 24, 2003
648
297
83
30 Mins from a Ragged GT
www.angelfire.com
WELCOME to Stangnet

Here is where you will get more replies specific to this year of Mustang

stangnet.com

1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-

General discussion for the Fox 5.0 Liter Mustang from Ford.
stangnet.com stangnet.com

We will need more information on this to give you a more informed answer to this question
  1. 88 what (GT, V6, 2.3?)
  2. Auto or Manual Trans
  3. Hatch, Notch or Vert
In my opinion.
  • X pipe because it will flow better
  • Shorty Because of clearance
  • 2 1/2 because I have never needed 3

I currently have all of the above on my Convertible (3.8 W T5)
 
K

Keionte

Member
Apr 2, 2020
47
3
18
38
Paterson NJ
kiddiccarus said:
WELCOME to Stangnet

Here is where you will get more replies specific to this year of Mustang

stangnet.com

1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-

General discussion for the Fox 5.0 Liter Mustang from Ford.
stangnet.com stangnet.com

We will need more information on this to give you a more informed answer to this question
  1. 88 what (GT, V6, 2.3?)
  2. Auto or Manual Trans
  3. Hatch, Notch or Vert
In my opinion.
  • X pipe because it will flow better
  • Shorty Because of clearance
  • 2 1/2 because I have never needed 3

I currently have all of the above on my Convertible (3.8 W T5)
Click to expand...
88 GT 5.0
Manual
Hatch
 
K

Keionte

Member
Apr 2, 2020
47
3
18
38
Paterson NJ
kiddiccarus said:
WELCOME to Stangnet

Here is where you will get more replies specific to this year of Mustang

stangnet.com

1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-

General discussion for the Fox 5.0 Liter Mustang from Ford.
stangnet.com stangnet.com

We will need more information on this to give you a more informed answer to this question
  1. 88 what (GT, V6, 2.3?)
  2. Auto or Manual Trans
  3. Hatch, Notch or Vert
In my opinion.
  • X pipe because it will flow better
  • Shorty Because of clearance
  • 2 1/2 because I have never needed 3

I currently have all of the above on my Convertible (3.8 W T5)
Click to expand...

I forgot to add I'm planning on doing an Air Ride for this build.

I know many fox owners hate that but I live in NJ and do not want to kill my underbelly, but still want to ride low...
With that said, clearance shouldn't be an issue.
 
Cheapskate207

Cheapskate207

Active Member
Jan 12, 2020
85
48
28
28
Maine
I'd run Long tubes opposed to shorties.. you'll lose some clearance but make more power. They are more expensive though. H pipe vs X pipe is a matter of preference. I prefer H pipes, it gives a more muscle car sound vs the raspy import-like sound of the X. There's comparison videos on youtube that are helpful. 2.5 exhaust is fine. Keep in mind thought, if you want to run larger than a 275 tire out back , you'll need to get 3 inch tail pipes.
 
K

Keionte

Member
Apr 2, 2020
47
3
18
38
Paterson NJ
Cheapskate207 said:
I'd run Long tubes opposed to shorties.. you'll lose some clearance but make more power. They are more expensive though. H pipe vs X pipe is a matter of preference. I prefer H pipes, it gives a more muscle car sound vs the raspy import-like sound of the X. There's comparison videos on youtube that are helpful. 2.5 exhaust is fine. Keep in mind thought, if you want to run larger than a 275 tire out back , you'll need to get 3 inch tail pipes.
Click to expand...
I'm actually planning on taking the tailpipes out the side.

And I didn't know the X/H pipe made different sounds...
 
BlakeusMaximus

BlakeusMaximus

Still got to try a little lube on my speedo head
Jul 12, 2017
1,839
1,035
153
@CarMichael Angelo, I've got nothing for you. I'm actually curious on what you would have to say. These aren't the guys I was referring to. Let em have it!
 
Last edited:
General karthief

General karthief

wonder how much it would cost to ship you a pair
Mod Dude
Aug 25, 2016
15,536
4,929
193
polk county florida
The short vrs long tube header thing when it comes to hp is subjective, from dyno tests and talking to an expert in racing headers the big thing with long tube headers is the low end torque, this is from a street car perspective, I run LT on my car for two reasons, I'm kinda old school (or just old) and I want the low end torque to get me rolling in traffic and the highway on ramp.
When it comes to 2.5 vs 3" exhaust , sub 450 hp 2.5" is fine, 3" just makes it louder, over 500hp I'd go 3" .
This is just an opinion and not based on any actual mechanical experience.
 
K

Keionte

Member
Apr 2, 2020
47
3
18
38
Paterson NJ
General karthief said:
The short vrs long tube header thing when it comes to hp is subjective, from dyno tests and talking to an expert in racing headers the big thing with long tube headers is the low end torque, this is from a street car perspective, I run LT on my car for two reasons, I'm kinda old school (or just old) and I want the low end torque to get me rolling in traffic and the highway on ramp.
When it comes to 2.5 vs 3" exhaust , sub 450 hp 2.5" is fine, 3" just makes it louder, over 500hp I'd go 3" .
This is just an opinion and not based on any actual mechanical experience.
Click to expand...
Yeah... I never planned on going over 500hp. So, I think I'm going to go with the 2.5. If I decide later I need more I'll just get a 347, but I think the 302 is more than enough for me for now.

X and H pipe IDK... It seems to be a toss-up
Same with the Long and Shortie headers...
 
BlakeusMaximus

BlakeusMaximus

Still got to try a little lube on my speedo head
Jul 12, 2017
1,839
1,035
153
Keionte said:
Aren't you a tad too old to use the word "Noob?"

It's a slippery slope. Next thing you'll be using Fleek, YAAASSSS and taking selfies.

Stick to your age range. It looks better on you.
Click to expand...
What does FLEEK and YAAASSSS mean? Never heard those before.
 
kiddiccarus

kiddiccarus

The first widely accepted Tranny
10 Year Member
Dec 24, 2003
648
297
83
30 Mins from a Ragged GT
www.angelfire.com
Keionte said:
Aren't you a tad too old to use the word "Noob?"

It's a slippery slope. Next thing you'll be using Fleek, YAAASSSS and taking selfies.

Stick to your age range. It looks better on you.
Click to expand...
You all say that I poke the bear? I can imagine Mike going through Post Withdraws after reading this one :rlaugh:
 
  • Agree
Reactions: General karthief
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
R 2013 Mustang GT pad and rotor change, need help. 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 4
Conformist Installing '98 Mustang v6 Fog lights (Help needed) 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
D Need Help with wiring an 87 GT Convertible Radio Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 13
C 2000 shell but insides are all 1995 gt....need help 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 4
0 Hey guys, 01 gt having problems really need some help. SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 8
Similar threads
2013 Mustang GT pad and rotor change, need help.
Installing '98 Mustang v6 Fog lights (Help needed)
Need Help with wiring an 87 GT Convertible Radio
2000 shell but insides are all 1995 gt....need help
Hey guys, 01 gt having problems really need some help.
Top Bottom