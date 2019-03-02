Hi from Ukraine

Hi everyone
I'm from Ukraine
my car is 07 Mustang GT convertible on manual trans
Already hve bought Saleen Supercharger so soon it will be more power )
 

Ed,
Are you installing the super charger yourself or having a mechanic do it? I am sure its a very involved process. I have a 2010 Roush Mustang with a Roush super charger. I am at 435 HP and 400 ft lb of torque. Your 07 has the same 4.6 V8 I have so I would expect you would be over 400 HP too. Have you ever driven a super charged V8 Mustang? Im sure you know that SC cars are really quick because of how they develop boost. The power is immediate. Good luck with the install. Once its done... hang on ! Let us know how it goes

Steve IMG_1479.JPG
 
Hi Steve!
At this moment I’m considering how to do this, by myself or in the shop.
But there is a lot of questions about this)
I was written to the 281 motorsports and they just don’t want to help me ;(
I know what it is fast cars 350+ hp, but I do not drive boosted mustang yet)
So will keep you informated.
At this moment oil question is opened, what oil is used in this saleen sc.
Regards
 
