High RPM 4.6, how high can you go?

I've been thinking about doing the same thing for a while now.



I think it'd be pretty easy physically. You wouldn't even have to change the internals to spin it to at least 7 grand, seeing as the only relevant diffference between an N/A Cobra and a 2V is the crank, regarding the guts. Ford kicks up the fuel cut quite a bit when you buy the power pack for a '05+, but they don't put forged rods in there for you, so I think it's clear they think the parts are strong enough. I don't think I've ever heard of a rod tearing in half because of rpm, but I've seen pics of more than one engine destroyed by detonation. And at 8000 rpms, I don't think there is time for detonation.



The only real issue I'd think would be breathing. Ported heads with lighter aftermarket valves and heavier springs would probably be a minimum. You have less time to get air in and out, so you need all the help you can get, but you ought to be able to push the torque peak north quite a bit with the proper cam.



Horsepower is torque times rpm, so if you can breathe at higher rpms you will make more horsepower even if you don't make more torque than stock. The upside is that you'd get a wider powerband by increasing the breathing, and there's no reason to stop spinning it at 6200 if you're making torque up there. Steep gears would let you use that power and offset the penalty you're going to pay down low.