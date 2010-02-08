High RPM 4.6, how high can you go?

midnightdriver
Active Member
-
- Jan 3, 2010
-
- 443
-
- 2
-
- 27
My buddy and I were throwing around the idea of instead of building my 4.6 into a FI engine. Instead try to spin her out to 7500 or 8000 rpm.
Do any of you guys spin that far out?
I plan on forged internals and ported heads with all the goods, set of cams and a good tune. But do you guys think it could be done?
I love the sound of high rpm race engines and I think it would set my car apart, cus I don't need 500 plus hp. Just want something a little different.
Thanks
Do any of you guys spin that far out?
I plan on forged internals and ported heads with all the goods, set of cams and a good tune. But do you guys think it could be done?
I love the sound of high rpm race engines and I think it would set my car apart, cus I don't need 500 plus hp. Just want something a little different.
Thanks