Horn Contacts help I'm desperate

Nick Bos

Nick Bos

Member
Dec 7, 2016
17
1
13
24
I have a 1970 ford coupe with a stock column. I found out my horn wasn't working so I took a look at the turn signal switch and found out that the copper horn contact was completely eroded away. I'm including pictures below of the copper contact I'm referring to. I took out the old copper horn contact and have been replacing it with whatever I can find to no avail. I was wondering if anyone knew where to get this copper horn contact/brush from? I cant seem to find one for a 1969-70 model. I just want the copper contact since replacing the entire turn signal switch is around $100. It needs to be a solid rod, I've tried using a wire with a spring attached but the wire is flimsy and folds over when I turn the wheel which just causes a short and my horn to go off for the entire ride.

Any help at all would be a huge help, Thanks!
InkedIMG-0598_LI.jpg
IMG-0599.jpg IMG-0597.jpg IMG-0598.jpg
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Nick Bos
Interior and Upholstery Horn Contact help I'm desperate
Replies
0
Views
29
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
Nick Bos
Nick Bos
R
1966 Coupe Horn
Replies
0
Views
197
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
ReturnToHanger
R
S
Horn doesn't work- ground issue on horn button wiring.
Replies
9
Views
2K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
stxdriver98544
S
EdMac67
'67 Steering Wheel Spring-Loaded Horn Contacts
Replies
0
Views
478
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
EdMac67
EdMac67
G
1967 Mustang Brake Light Problem
Replies
8
Views
2K
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
GaryH
G
Top Bottom