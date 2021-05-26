Horn Contacts help I'm desperate

I have a 1970 ford coupe with a stock column. I found out my horn wasn't working so I took a look at the turn signal switch and found out that the copper horn contact was completely eroded away. I'm including pictures below of the copper contact I'm referring to. I took out the old copper horn contact and have been replacing it with whatever I can find to no avail. I was wondering if anyone knew where to get this copper horn contact/brush from? I cant seem to find one for a 1969-70 model. I just want the copper contact since replacing the entire turn signal switch is around $100. It needs to be a solid rod, I've tried using a wire with a spring attached but the wire is flimsy and folds over when I turn the wheel which just causes a short and my horn to go off for the entire ride.Any help at all would be a huge help, Thanks!