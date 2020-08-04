How good of a 64-66 Mustang can you get for $20k?

I have a close friend who is looking for an classic Mustang (64-66, prefers the coupe over the fastback). It doesn't need to be perfect but needs to run - something that could be driven for a short commute to work an occasional short city drives. Manual is preferred, doesn't really matter if it is fast/powerful, but needs to be somewhat reliable. Budget is $20k (could maybe justify $22-23k for the right car). How good of quality 64-66 Mustang could one expect to buy for $20k?

Also, if anyone has any suggestions on a reputable classics dealer in the mid-Atlantic region, preferably somewhere one could drive from DC area to actually see the car in person and drive it before purchasing).

I own two Mustangs (one Fox and one S197) and am not super familiar with the classics so any advice on what to look out for such as where to keep an eye out for rusting would be greatly appreciated. Thanks.
 

