How is this part called and where can I find it?

8

86stang.gt

New Member
Oct 9, 2020
1
0
0
35
Florida
Hi -
New to this forum and posting for the very first time because I was not able to find anywhere how the part on the photo is called and where I may find it. I have posted the photos of the passenger and driver sides. I am missing the driver side. Looks to me this is just a spring keeping the door from rattling perhaps? The spring is still there but the pin and base are missing.
I have a 86 hatchback GT if it matters.
Thanks for your help!
 

Attachments

  • 23D8C4F1-071A-4320-A657-DAC8143600C6.jpeg
    23D8C4F1-071A-4320-A657-DAC8143600C6.jpeg
    354.9 KB · Views: 7
  • 6A372A77-D98A-404E-B052-CE3A900AB5DF.jpeg
    6A372A77-D98A-404E-B052-CE3A900AB5DF.jpeg
    430.7 KB · Views: 8

Noobz347

Noobz347

Stangnet Facilities Maint Tech... Er... Janitor
Admin Dude
Jan 4, 1985
28,934
10,801
224
Box behind Walmart
www.stangnet.com
It's a [Seat Belt Tension Adjuster].


There is a plug you can get to plug the hole:
www.foxresto.com

1979-89 Ford Mustang Seat Belt Tension Adjuster Plunger Hole Plug

1979-93 Fox-Body Mustang Experts! Located near Charlotte, NC our focus is Foxes and we know them better than anyone! We offer brand new reproduction parts as well as NOS (New Old Stock) and even some good used parts. We are on a mission to 'Save the Foxes'.
www.foxresto.com

Under normal circumstances, the adjuster is removed when swapping out to a newer set of seat belts with more modern inertia reels.

I have not seen the actual plunger being sold in some time. I just checked again to see if someone has them. I don't see them.

I'd recommend setting the seatbelt to stay fully retracted and installing a clip on the belt itself if you want the adjusting feature.

An alternative might be a junkyard, eBay, or the classifieds section here on Stangnet.
 
Top Bottom