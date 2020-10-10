How is this part called and where can I find it?

Hi -

New to this forum and posting for the very first time because I was not able to find anywhere how the part on the photo is called and where I may find it. I have posted the photos of the passenger and driver sides. I am missing the driver side. Looks to me this is just a spring keeping the door from rattling perhaps? The spring is still there but the pin and base are missing.

I have a 86 hatchback GT if it matters.

Thanks for your help!