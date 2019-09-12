bruno
Had my car sprayed 20 years ago with Laser Red and loved it. To help the color resist fading how many layers of mid and base are people laying down now adays?
Also, question about how the metallic lays. after the car is fully primered should they bolt the bumpers back on to shoot with the rest of the car? Or can they shoot them separately to get better coverage?
thanks,
Bruno
