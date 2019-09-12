Paint and Body How many coats of Laser Red E9?

B

bruno

Member
Mar 8, 2003
90
0
7
42
Santa Monica,CA
Visit site
Had my car sprayed 20 years ago with Laser Red and loved it. To help the color resist fading how many layers of mid and base are people laying down now adays?

Also, question about how the metallic lays. after the car is fully primered should they bolt the bumpers back on to shoot with the rest of the car? Or can they shoot them separately to get better coverage?

thanks,

Bruno
 

  • Sponsors(?)


B

bruno

Member
Mar 8, 2003
90
0
7
42
Santa Monica,CA
Visit site
Having the shop shoot two paint test samples.

1st with 4 coats of metallic and 4 coats of base color.
2nd with 4 coats of metallic and 6 coats of base color.

Thoughts? Would 2 coats of metallic be enough, and then only have 4 or 6 coats of base color?

Any insight would be helpful. Right now since I have no experience to pull from I'm assuming more coats the better.

Thank you.
 
96pushrod

96pushrod

Mustang Master
May 15, 2018
841
508
103
28
Savannah
bruno said:
Having the shop shoot two paint test samples.

1st with 4 coats of metallic and 4 coats of base color.
2nd with 4 coats of metallic and 6 coats of base color.

Thoughts? Would 2 coats of metallic be enough, and then only have 4 or 6 coats of base color?

Any insight would be helpful. Right now since I have no experience to pull from I'm assuming more coats the better.

Thank you.
Click to expand...
In my experience the metallic is part of the base color. Are you referring to the base and clear coat? IMO 10 coats total of anything is too much.

3 coats base and 3 clear should cover near anything.
 
B

bruno

Member
Mar 8, 2003
90
0
7
42
Santa Monica,CA
Visit site
@96pushrod , this is a tricoat paint. It has a basecoat (salmon metallic) then midcoat (transparent red), then clear coat. Historically this color (E9 laser red) fades easily. Most paint companies sell the E9 as a typical 2 coat system, but for some reason Cromax does not (what my bodyshop uses). They have it separated into the original tricoat system.

But from your comment it soundsl like 3 coats of base/mid/clear should be enough. Thats exactly the kind of insight i was looking for, thank you!

tri.jpg
 
Rdub6

Rdub6

Mustang Master
Dec 29, 2017
1,554
1,133
123
Long Island, NY
I know there are many knowledgeable painters on here with good answers...... but doesn’t the shop your car is at have a process and a system of how they do things?
Seems to me, if I had to ask all these questions, I may be questioning whether I want it at that particular shop?
Unless I’m missing something somewhere?
 
  • Agree
Reactions: Wayne Waldrep
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
gruvee87vertgt Getting stang painted...How many coats of Primer? Paint? Clearcoat? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 1
dastang2 how many psi on speed pro coated HYPER pistons Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
CtCarl Fox How many layers of jute felt in your hatch? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 19
V A 20 year old car, with many faults! SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 7
92j3ieje8 How many miles is an oil change needed for a v6 o4 mustang? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
S how many miles can I get out of a 2007 4.0 liter engine? 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 4
B How many Original 5.0 coupes out there? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 32
D How many 1987 T top foxes where made Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
8 Many, Mods, and More - The 3 worst friends your car can have. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 20
P For Sale 1996 Vortech Supercharged Cobra Convertible 80K Miles for sale - many upgrades - $10,500 SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04) 1
H 88 code 33. how many ohms when EGR closed Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
G 1975 Ford Mustang II 140 CID How many oil gallons use the engine? 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 1
MoDriver SOLD 1985-1988 Ford Thunderbird 2.3L Turbo SOHC 8V Camshaft (Should work in many 2.3L Mustangs) Engine and Power Adder 7
darryl paarman how many square feet to put in sound deadenr 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 0
M How many miles can a 4.6 last?? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
C How Many Ponies?? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 8
acoddo How Many Hours Labor Is This Job? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 50
danny g Looking For Mustang I Sold Many Years Ago 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
M Many Maintenance Items (oil Leaks) Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 19
blackfox91 Very Bad Gas Mileage, But It Has Many Performance Parts. 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 11
horse sence Progress Thread When You Have To Many Projects ,what Do You Do ...what Do You Do?? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 16
M New Owner Many Issues. Help!!!! SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
mikestang63 Expired Many Parts For Sale Engine and Power Adder 0
Deborah Vaughn Expired 2008 Mustang Gt 4.6l V8 / 11,103 Miles / With Many Upgrades S197 Mustangs For Sale (2005-14) 0
T Many Questions, Looking For Help SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 7
jrichker Water Pump Removal Problem Common To Many 5.0 Mustangs Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
M Too Many Tail Lights 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 2
gnx547 How Many Here Have Taken Apart A Vortech S-trim? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 2
Mustang5L5 How Many Miles Are On Your Fox Mustang? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 40
B Expired K&n E-0945 Replacement Air Filter, '95 - '04 Mustang Gt And Many Other Fords Other Classifieds 0
M Expired 1992 Fox Body Mustang Lx 5.0 Notch Back 5 Speed With Many Mods Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 5
F SOLD 1993 Mustang Gt, 31k Orig, Many Mods, $11,500 Or Offer Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 1
jdetten12 How Many Miles Out Of A 98 Gt Can You Get 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 4
I Engine 95 5.0 Still Running Like S#@!, Many New Parts Installed, Stumped????? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 11
Chris98Stang Getting Ready To Buy A Teksid 4.6 Block, Many Questions On Build And Fi SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 28
robert912005 How Many Colors Has Your Stang Been? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 17
90lxwhite How Many Guys Out There W '79s? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 22
90lxwhite Too Many Red Calipers Out There? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 21
D Expired Many 99-04 Mustang 2v Performance Parts Exhaust Parts 2
T How Many Of You Start In Second Gear? 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 4
mustang124 Engine So Many Throttle Body Choices! 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 5
90lxwhite anti sieze on intake mani bolts? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 11
boostfrk Engine How many amps does a Mercury Villager fan pull? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 12
mikestang63 Expired Many Fox Body parts for sale Engine and Power Adder 0
SadbutTrue How many CFM needed for electric fan? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 15
R Engine How Many Mods? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
B How Many Miles Can I Expect From Goodyear F1 Supercar Tires? 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
N Guys With Moroso 7qt Oil Pans How Many Quarts? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 20
90lxwhite Rear Ends, How Many Did Complete Rebuild As Well As Trac Lok Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
J 02 V6 (how Many Miles Can I Expect To Get From The Motor)? SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 2
Similar threads
Top Bottom