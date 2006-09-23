How rare was the red interior in the 94-95 cars

Yeah, that was me. I don't know any production numbers on the PR interior, but you don't see alot of them.This is one of the best pictures I have of the interior. It was taken on the second day I owned the car when it was completely stock (down to the intake silencer and tri-bars).See:The Porno Red interior is definitely a love it or hate it. I wasn't sure about it when I first bought the car, but I definitely LOVE IT now.The first time I took my friend Norah for a ride in it, she made a comment about not liking the red interior. So I stopped the car, launched hard, and chirped 2nd. She decided that the color was OK then.