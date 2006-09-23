How rare was the red interior in the 94-95 cars

i havent ever seen it in a sn95 but i love the red interior in my fox. everyone tells me to change it but im not going too i like it too much. im going to have some new seat covers made out of red leatha and getting new carpet. i think it would be easy to put together if you can get the carpet,
 
One guy I know in town has one, its a '94 GTS. I'm still trying to track him down for a photo fest. Its truely a like it or hate it color though. They are very rare.
 
I never even knew there was a PR interior until someone posted pics of it somewhere a few days ago (maybe it was Illwood like Justin mentioned - on John's gauge thread).
 
IMO that interior isn't rare enough...somebody said it's a like it or hate it color...put me under the "hate it" column. I had red interior in a previous car and I hated it every time I got in the car. just my .02 though.
 
Yeah, that was me. I don't know any production numbers on the PR interior, but you don't see alot of them.

This is one of the best pictures I have of the interior. It was taken on the second day I owned the car when it was completely stock (down to the intake silencer and tri-bars).
040316-int.jpg


See:
040316-driverside.jpg


The Porno Red interior is definitely a love it or hate it. I wasn't sure about it when I first bought the car, but I definitely LOVE IT now.

The first time I took my friend Norah for a ride in it, she made a comment about not liking the red interior. So I stopped the car, launched hard, and chirped 2nd. She decided that the color was OK then. :D
 

i checked out some mustang specs and yes they made red interior for the 94 & 95 mustangs....i think its all cloth though.....hope this helps...
 
A little more research shows me that it was only offered in white, red, or black cars. Only fleet dealers or rental companies could get them ..... so all of your cars were rental cars at one time. That's all I have for now.
 
super302 said:
not my cup of tea
That's baffling. Just by sheer probability, in all the stangs you've owned, you should have had one of every option and configuration out there. :rlaugh:

Just messin Patrick. :p
 
illwood said:
Yeah, that was me. I don't know any production numbers on the PR interior, but you don't see alot of them.

This is one of the best pictures I have of the interior. It was taken on the second day I owned the car when it was completely stock (down to the intake silencer and tri-bars).
040316-int.jpg


See:
040316-driverside.jpg


The Porno Red interior is definitely a love it or hate it. I wasn't sure about it when I first bought the car, but I definitely LOVE IT now.

The first time I took my friend Norah for a ride in it, she made a comment about not liking the red interior. So I stopped the car, launched hard, and chirped 2nd. She decided that the color was OK then. :D
Personally I think the dash looks pretty cool, but the carpet and seats make me sick. Just me.
 

