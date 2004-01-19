How to drain the A/C system myself

well you need a recovery tank and a vacuum pump and a set of gauges, I dont know if you have all this stuff but that is the proper equipment to evacuate the system. if you have all this, all you have to do is hook up the blue line of the Gauges to the low side of the system. The low side is located on the drivers side and the high side is by the condencer. then hook up the vacuum pump to the yellow line and to the tank. then open up the blue line with the Pump running and the valve to the tank open and watch the pressure drop to 0 on the low and 90 psi on the high. Then open up the red line and wait about 40 min for all the pressure to drop. The system should be evacuated.





That is the proper way to do it but with out the proper tools it will be hard to empty the system.