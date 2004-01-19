How to drain the A/C system myself

red94fiveo
Ok, I decided I am going to delete my A/C system. Unfortunately I decided this after I started taking my car apart for the headswap. So now I can't drive my car to a shop or anything and have them drain the system, but I really want to get the A/C removed while the car is somewhat taken apart and I have access to everything. So this is my question, is there any way I can drain the A/C system myself in a somewhat safe fashion?
BTW- How harmful is R134a, I remember it being not terribly toxic, is that right or not? That being said, I still will treat it with caution.
