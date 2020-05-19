How to know if car springs are bad on just shocks?

D

DanB93

Member
Apr 1, 2007
56
0
7
Hi i took my garage queen out yesterday after replacing the starter. I live on some country back roads and I felt to car was like riding a hobby horse , lots on back and forth motion and even scarped the front air deflector under the car on one short hill bottom. Once on a straighter level road the ride was OK at speed and It felt OK in a moving turn onto another road. The tires are pretty new but the car hasn't been driven much in the past 2 years. I am thinking about replacing the Shocks and Struts which seem easy enough but don't want to replace Springs unless needed because it seems a little more involved and not interested in lowering. Thanks in advance for the information.

93 LX Convertible 5.0
 

