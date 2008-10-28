How To: sn95 seats (04 cobra) in a fox coupe (MANY pics)

1991notchbackLX

1991notchbackLX

Active Member
Dec 25, 2007
1,483
44
48
35
New York
Here's the How-To thread for making sn95 seats fit in a fox coupe. The seats I used were "midnight black" leather with gray suede inserts from a 2004 Cobra that was wrecked. I don't think anyone has ever done a write-up on how to get these smaller seats (the rear seat is the major problem, as the rear seat backs are two pieces and much smaller than the stock coupe rear seat). I was discouraged at first after seeing the fitment of the reat seat, and was pretty close to just getting a rear seat delete kit. After a few minutes of thinking and tinkering i figured out a way to make them work. The seats were thoroughly cleaned and conditioned before installation, and it made a world of difference. Okay, enough blabbering, let's get started!

Dirty, dry and dusty seats the way i got them (this guy didn't take good care of his interior :()
Picture008.jpg

After a 2 hour complete cleaning, suede brushing and conditioning, and leather conditioning, they look much better :D
Picture009-1.jpg

Picture013.jpg

Picture011.jpg

Here's what i used to clean them, the suede brush was bought from a local shoe store
100_0266.jpg

Full power
Picture010.jpg

New wiring to power the seats, basically put a splitter wire on the 12v power source on the stock fox plug (see Mustang5L5s progress thread for pics)
Picture014.jpg

Installed! the fronts bolt right in
Picture018.jpg

Picture015.jpg


rear seats cleaned up and conditioned just like the fronts
Picture020.jpg

here's a shot of the foam cut out from the seat bottom, pretty self explanatory, just see where it hits the floor and cut it out, this part was a lot of trial and error
Picture021.jpg

here are the wooden triangles i secured with 90 degree L brackets to the floor pan, the dimensions are 5" tall x 20" long, i'm not sure how one would secure these without drilling into the floor pans, feel free to chime in with a way if you can think of anything, i know some people might be weary of drilling into their fox's floors... and luckily all my fingers survived using the table saw :rolleyes: disclaimer: i suggest goggles for this part or calling someone who is comfortable with power tools if you've never used a machine like this before /endLegalBS:flag:
Picture022.jpg

i secured the seat backs with cable ties through the trunk area, and here's a shot of the gap left on the sides, THIS is the problem unique to doing this kind of thing in a coupe
Picture026.jpg

to fill the gaps i made a template of the space out of paper, and used a crayon to make a rubbing of the boundaries
Picture027.jpg

finished template
Picture028.jpg

here are the materials i found at a local wal-mart, $8.50 for the gray carpeting and $14.99 for the foam
Picture029.jpg

i traced the shape of the template and built up the foam in three dimensions to fill the gap, and then reversed it for the opposite side (just trace the pieces for the first side in reverse before gluing them)
Picture032.jpg

Picture030.jpg

i'm a lot of things, but a seamstress isn't one of them, so sewing these damn things took me a long time, but they came out pretty good all wrapped in carpeting
Picture033.jpg

passenger side fit and finished
Picture035.jpg

driver side fit and finished
Picture036.jpg


FINALLY THE WHOLE REAR SEAT IS DONE! you can barely tell there was ever a gap there with these in place
Picture037.jpg


and here are pics of the finished product! i plan on switching to a black carpet and even tossing around the idea of keeping the gray floor mats on top of the black carpet, to keep the black and gray theme going... we'll see, enjoy!
Picture038.jpg

100_0261.jpg

100_0267.jpg

100_0263.jpg

100_0262.jpg

100_0264.jpg



I hope this thread is useful to anyone trying to do this kind of thing in their own coupe, feel free to PM me or post replies with questions or comments

Chris :nice:
 

Attachments

  • Like
Reactions: Mustang5L5

  • Sponsors(?)


SVT32VDOHC

SVT32VDOHC

waiting for the next hack atta
Founding Member
Nov 22, 2001
3,502
27
119
Motor City
Those are nice seats and you did an excellent job. I like the way they look and those custom fillers were a good idea!

When I put the SN95 bottom seat in my notchback, I welded the 94-04 rear seat cross brace in the fox so the SN95 seat clips in just like the factory seat. I had the notchback seat recovered to match. It sits up higher and is more work, but you don't have to shave foam from the SN95 seat. You need the use 94-04 carpet with this method as well. I should say it's more work to get the brace out of the SN95 than it is to weld into the fox.

DSC03693.jpg

DSC04353.jpg

DSC05324.jpg
 

Attachments

1991notchbackLX

1991notchbackLX

Active Member
Dec 25, 2007
1,483
44
48
35
New York
thanks for the kind words SVT, your method is the REAL way i would have liked to do it, unfortunately the junkyards around me were wiped clean of sn95s and that whole area of the donor car i got the seats from was tweaked from the crash (i couldn't even order those white seat clips from my local Ford dealer [wtf?])

i kinda feel like my way was the "quick and dirty" way of getting it done, but it was mostly improvised and i'm satisfied with the results for now, who knows if it will need revamping in the months and years to come, but for now it's doing its' job :nice:

Chris
 
SVT32VDOHC

SVT32VDOHC

waiting for the next hack atta
Founding Member
Nov 22, 2001
3,502
27
119
Motor City
There is nothing wrong with they way you did it. I actually skipped out on using the 2001 back seat because I didn't think I'd be able to make those side fillers you made.....Give yourself a pat on the back. :D

That brace was a NIGHTMARE to drill and chisel out of my 2001 donor car. I worked up that thing for a good hard hour. It doesn't sound like much, but just imagine using a drill and a Snap-On air hammer with all your might, then pounding with a 3 pound sludge. :notnice: I don't plan on doing that anytime soon, but if anybody does....cut the middle of it to make it two seperate peices. It comes out much faster and easier after you do that. Unfortunately I didn't figure that out until I yelled every cus word in the book at the thing...:rlaugh:
 
1991notchbackLX

1991notchbackLX

Active Member
Dec 25, 2007
1,483
44
48
35
New York
SVT32VDOHC said:
There is nothing wrong with they way you did it. I actually skipped out on using the 2001 back seat because I didn't think I'd be able to make those side fillers you made.....Give yourself a pat on the back. :D

That brace was a NIGHTMARE to drill and chisel out of my 2001 donor car. I worked up that thing for a good hard hour. It doesn't sound like much, but just imagine using a drill and a Snap-On air hammer with all your might, then pounding with a 3 pound sludge. :notnice: I don't plan on doing that anytime soon, but if anybody does....cut the middle of it to make it two seperate peices. It comes out much faster and easier after you do that. Unfortunately I didn't figure that out until I yelled every cus word in the book at the thing...:rlaugh:
Click to expand...
hahah, sewing isn't a skill that's called upon normally when wrenching on a mustang, but i guess it came in handy this time :rlaugh:

OHHH MAN, i can only imagine what it was like trying to undo those hundreds of "precision spot welds" those Ford assembly line robots made on that brace with an air chisel and sledge, i think either my toes or back windshield would have been the victim if i had to do that job :rolleyes: but you're t3h hack master!!
 
SVT32VDOHC

SVT32VDOHC

waiting for the next hack atta
Founding Member
Nov 22, 2001
3,502
27
119
Motor City
1991notchbackLX said:
hahah, sewing isn't a skill that's called upon normally when wrenching on a mustang, but i guess it came in handy this time :rlaugh:

OHHH MAN, i can only imagine what it was like trying to undo those hundreds of "precision spot welds" those Ford assembly line robots made on that brace with an air chisel and sledge, i think either my toes or back windshield would have been the victim if i had to do that job :rolleyes: but you're t3h hack master!!
Click to expand...
That I am....:rlaugh: Honestly, the worst part was the corners. That brace is just what it is a brace. It is reinforced so much at each quarter panel. Double and tripp metal with multiple spot welds. That thing has got to stiffen all 94-04 Mustangs. Now of course if I had to do it again I would have done it different. I didn't weld mine in like it was in the SN95. It isn't reinforcing or bracing anything in Hack Job...it's just there to make the seat work. If I did it again, I'd weld it in like a brace, end to end, everything touching. I would then have notched "cut-outs" in the quarter trim panels (like the SN95 cars are) instead of slipping them inbetween the brace and the quarter panel. Just would have strengthened the car I think, plus the carpet would have fit better.
 
1991notchbackLX

1991notchbackLX

Active Member
Dec 25, 2007
1,483
44
48
35
New York
SVT32VDOHC said:
That I am....:rlaugh: Honestly, the worst part was the corners. That brace is just what it is a brace. It is reinforced so much at each quarter panel. Double and tripp metal with multiple spot welds. That thing has got to stiffen all 94-04 Mustangs. Now of course if I had to do it again I would have done it different. I didn't weld mine in like it was in the SN95. It isn't reinforcing or bracing anything in Hack Job...it's just there to make the seat work. If I did it again, I'd weld it in like a brace, end to end, everything touching. I would then have notched "cut-outs" in the quarter trim panels (like the SN95 cars are) instead of slipping them inbetween the brace and the quarter panel. Just would have strengthened the car I think, plus the carpet would have fit better.
Click to expand...
that would be a really cool, hidden way to strengthen the chassis against torsion... maybe the trouble you had getting that thing out is a good excuse for jolly old Santa Claus to put a plasma cutter in your stocking this year :D
 
SVT32VDOHC

SVT32VDOHC

waiting for the next hack atta
Founding Member
Nov 22, 2001
3,502
27
119
Motor City
OMG...a plasma cutter would have been used over and over on Hack Job. I had to modify the the tail panel to accept the 87-93 tail lights, that was a 6 hour job. I spent all day cutting and welding metal into the tail....and that was supposed to be the day I got it running...lol. I'm glad I found out about that mess before it was painted!
 
warriorpluto

warriorpluto

Member
Aug 1, 2007
267
1
19
monroe.LA
so basically i can use any sn95 seat? cause the previous owner of my car didnt take good care of the seats and i need new ones. i can live without the motorized seats. my backseat is good though.
 
SVT32VDOHC

SVT32VDOHC

waiting for the next hack atta
Founding Member
Nov 22, 2001
3,502
27
119
Motor City
Just follow either step above on mine or 1991notchbacklx and you'll have an SN95 seat. I recommend his way though, much easier and it will work just fine.
 
Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

i'm familiar with penetration
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
32,856
9,012
224
Massachusetts
Well you need coupe seats in a coupe or hatch

for a vert you'd need vert seats


I know TKRTRB did a writeup for install in a hatchback. I'll see if i can find his post and ask him if i can paste it into this thread.

Then all we'd need is a vert install
 
trbkrb

trbkrb

Founding Member
Jun 4, 2001
1,975
3
39
Houston, TX
Visit site
Looks pretty good! I've speculated for the people that asked about putting them in a coupe that a small upholstered spacer would work, or somehow push out the quarter panels a bit, but it looks pretty good with a spacer.

So you didn't get the white clips? I pulled some from another SN95 and used them on my wooden braces, and they worked out fine, the rear seat is pretty firm now. I do plan on using some of the expanding spray foam to fill in the seat bottom a bit more to fit the Fox floor, I ended up pulling out a bit too much of the foam in spots! :D

Here is the thread Mike mentioned where I put them in my hatch:

2002 seats in a 1991 GT How to get them in?! - Corral Forums
 
warriorpluto

warriorpluto

Member
Aug 1, 2007
267
1
19
monroe.LA
i have a hatchback. so if i decided to install the backseats i would do something differently? and is it really hard to get the eat out of a 96-04 car? cause i see some 2000-2004 mustangs in the junkyard with great interiors.
 
trbkrb

trbkrb

Founding Member
Jun 4, 2001
1,975
3
39
Houston, TX
Visit site
warriorpluto said:
i have a hatchback. so if i decided to install the backseats i would do something differently? and is it really hard to get the eat out of a 96-04 car? cause i see some 2000-2004 mustangs in the junkyard with great interiors.
Click to expand...
Look at the link I posted right above your post. It has the pictures of how I put mine in. Mike has some pics on his progress thread also. All you need is the seat bottom and the rear cushions, you don't need the seat back frame if you are putting them in a hatch.
 
1991notchbackLX

1991notchbackLX

Active Member
Dec 25, 2007
1,483
44
48
35
New York
trbkrb said:
Looks pretty good! I've speculated for the people that asked about putting them in a coupe that a small upholstered spacer would work, or somehow push out the quarter panels a bit, but it looks pretty good with a spacer.

So you didn't get the white clips? I pulled some from another SN95 and used them on my wooden braces, and they worked out fine, the rear seat is pretty firm now. I do plan on using some of the expanding spray foam to fill in the seat bottom a bit more to fit the Fox floor, I ended up pulling out a bit too much of the foam in spots! :D

Here is the thread Mike mentioned where I put them in my hatch:

2002 seats in a 1991 GT How to get them in?! - Corral Forums
Click to expand...
thanks! yeah i didn't end up getting a hold of those clips, they were like impossible to find by me and i really wanted to get the seats in last weekend... i was really careful about cutting the foam and took over a full hour just doing that, so the seat rests on the floor really firmly, and multiple heavy duty cable ties are keeping it in place surprisingly well (i cable tied through the metal frame of the seat to the steel bar thats bolted to the stock floor pan that the rear seat belts are bolted to)

warriorpluto said:
i have a hatchback. so if i decided to install the backseats i would do something differently? and is it really hard to get the eat out of a 96-04 car? cause i see some 2000-2004 mustangs in the junkyard with great interiors.
Click to expand...
the seats will go into a hatch with much less work, no need for the inserts, this thread is solely for installing them in a coupe, check out trbkrb's thread for the hatch install

Chris
 
warriorpluto

warriorpluto

Member
Aug 1, 2007
267
1
19
monroe.LA
i have some questions. what tools should i be taking to the junkyard and my car doesnt have power seats so with this ill be able to use power seats and plus my rail is kinda cracked. will i be able to take the rail off the new mustang?
 
trbkrb

trbkrb

Founding Member
Jun 4, 2001
1,975
3
39
Houston, TX
Visit site
warriorpluto said:
i have some questions. what tools should i be taking to the junkyard and my car doesnt have power seats so with this ill be able to use power seats and plus my rail is kinda cracked. will i be able to take the rail off the new mustang?
Click to expand...
Should just need a socket set since all the items are just held in with bolts. As for the front seat tracks, all of the 79-04 seats will interchange, Ford did not change the mounting points on the floor. So you can get the newer seat with the track and it will bolt right in. As for the wiring, depending on your car, it may have the power lumbar wiring which will work just fine to power the power seat track. You just have to make some jumper wires to connect the seat to the lumbar harness. Get the wiring plug from the donor car if you can, with some length on the wires. If you don't have the lumbar plug, then you can just tap into the lighter circuit in the console for power and a ground.
 
1991notchbackLX

1991notchbackLX

Active Member
Dec 25, 2007
1,483
44
48
35
New York
warriorpluto said:
i have some questions. what tools should i be taking to the junkyard and my car doesnt have power seats so with this ill be able to use power seats and plus my rail is kinda cracked. will i be able to take the rail off the new mustang?
Click to expand...
the other guys in here answered most of these, but as far as using the sn95 seat tracks... i've heard a lot of guys say the sn95 tracks make them sit too high up in the car, so if you're a bigger guy your head may rub on the ceiling or something to that effect, i've heard some people complain and some people are fine with them...

while you're at the junkyard getting the sn95 seats look for some fox seat tracks too :shrug: or look in ebay or classifieds they shouldn't be too hard to find

Chris
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
9 Questions about seats 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
nurse Upholstery Glue For Foam Swap -- Advice 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 4
P S197 seats in to a SN95 New Edge 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
E 1998 And 1999-2004 Seats 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
NIKwoaC Sn95/new Edge Guys Come In Here- Seat Belt Research. 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 6
tamadrummer88 Sn95 Seats 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 4
TMIproducts The Most Common Question I Get Asked About Sn95 Seat Frames - Answered. 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
B lloyd mats incorrect fit with sn95 seats? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 6
lxman Sn95 Seats In Hatchback 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 9
TMIproducts TMI's SN95 Seat Upholstery now available - w/ installation instructions SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
nfmus209 SN95 Vert w/ summit seats? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
Notchthis sn95/new edge rear seat in notch, what to do with space? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
HotFox value and condition SN95 seats out of junk yard 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 10
Bills89GT SN95 seats in 89 vert Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
killer5.0 man this sn95 rear seat install is a pain in the (@$ Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
killer5.0 how have you guys wired your sn95 front power seat? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
bigmike73 sn95 front seats in foxbody 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 20
281pony Pics of SN95 seats in my Notch 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 8
281pony SN95 Seat rails in Fox, height increase? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 16
S SN95 seats in a Fox hatchback Q's Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
Mustang5L5 SN95 seats - Difference between using Fox tracks and SN95 tracks 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 4
Bobafett123 SN95 seats how do you get the head rests off?? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 2
C Fox seat weight vs. SN95 seat weight? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 12
Rock302 2005+ seats fit SN95's? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
89roadster SN95+ Seat belts in Fox vert Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 14
edgars23 SN95 Seats in a Fox 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 25
H Will sn95 seats bolt right into my 89? 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 4
H will 2005 seats fit in sn95 mustang 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 0
G SN95 seats in a fox? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 27
Sam8950 SN95 front seat install in a Fox? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
BlackFox5.0 Has anyone put SN95 seat belts in a fox? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
1 SN95 seats in a Fox Mustang Sound & Shine All 3
O SN95 Seats in a Fox Problem Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
O SN95 Seats in a Fox? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
GT Drifter SN95 Rear Seats? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
D The definitive SN95 GT to Cobra brake upgrade. Part numbers and pictures. 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
R 1995 Mustang power window does not work. 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
M PCM change for tranny swap? '94 V6 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 1
Brian 01 Cobra vert SN95 The Welcome Wagon 2
pats91 Paint and Body Floor Pan Replacement - Can a SN95/New Edge floorpan be used in a Fox Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
C SN95 tire size advice 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
G What Tuner to Buy SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
P SN95 rebuild 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 0
R Engine Explorer upper and lower with egr holes on sn95 gt Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
C Brakes Stock fox front brakes with sn95 rear Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
C S197 vs sn95 front spindle 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
C 1995 Mustang 5.0 HO standalone harness 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 14
ryansgts 2000 gt e85 conversion? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
D 95 mustang 5.0 no crank no start, went thru checklist.. 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 1
beyondEOD SN95 94-95 Microsquirt Pinouts Digital Self-tuning Forum 8
Similar threads
Top Bottom