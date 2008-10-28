How To: sn95 seats (04 cobra) in a fox coupe (MANY pics)

Here's the How-To thread for making sn95 seats fit in a fox coupe. The seats I used were "midnight black" leather with gray suede inserts from a 2004 Cobra that was wrecked. I don't think anyone has ever done a write-up on how to get these smaller seats (the rear seat is the major problem, as the rear seat backs are two pieces and much smaller than the stock coupe rear seat). I was discouraged at first after seeing the fitment of the reat seat, and was pretty close to just getting a rear seat delete kit. After a few minutes of thinking and tinkering i figured out a way to make them work. The seats were thoroughly cleaned and conditioned before installation, and it made a world of difference. Okay, enough blabbering, let's get started!Dirty, dry and dusty seats the way i got them (this guy didn't take good care of his interiorAfter a 2 hour complete cleaning, suede brushing and conditioning, and leather conditioning, they look much betterHere's what i used to clean them, the suede brush was bought from a local shoe storeFull powerNew wiring to power the seats, basically put a splitter wire on the 12v power source on the stock fox plug (see Mustang5L5s progress thread for pics)Installed! the fronts bolt right inrear seats cleaned up and conditioned just like the frontshere's a shot of the foam cut out from the seat bottom, pretty self explanatory, just see where it hits the floor and cut it out, this part was a lot of trial and errorhere are the wooden triangles i secured with 90 degree L brackets to the floor pan, the dimensions are 5" tall x 20" long, i'm not sure how one would secure these without drilling into the floor pans, feel free to chime in with a way if you can think of anything, i know some people might be weary of drilling into their fox's floors... and luckily all my fingers survived using the table sawdisclaimer: i suggest goggles for this part or calling someone who is comfortable with power tools if you've never used a machine like this before /endLegalBSi secured the seat backs with cable ties through the trunk area, and here's a shot of the gap left on the sides, THIS is the problem unique to doing this kind of thing in a coupeto fill the gaps i made a template of the space out of paper, and used a crayon to make a rubbing of the boundariesfinished templatehere are the materials i found at a local wal-mart, $8.50 for the gray carpeting and $14.99 for the foami traced the shape of the template and built up the foam in three dimensions to fill the gap, and then reversed it for the opposite side (just trace the pieces for the first side in reverse before gluing them)i'm a lot of things, but a seamstress isn't one of them, so sewing these damn things took me a long time, but they came out pretty good all wrapped in carpetingpassenger side fit and finisheddriver side fit and finishedFINALLY THE WHOLE REAR SEAT IS DONE! you can barely tell there was ever a gap there with these in placeand here are pics of the finished product! i plan on switching to a black carpet and even tossing around the idea of keeping the gray floor mats on top of the black carpet, to keep the black and gray theme going... we'll see, enjoy!I hope this thread is useful to anyone trying to do this kind of thing in their own coupe, feel free to PM me or post replies with questions or commentsChris